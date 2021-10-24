Manchester United v Liverpool: Best Memories Of The Fixture At Old Trafford

Ahead of Sunday's huge game we ask, what is your best memory of Liverpool visiting Old Trafford to face Manchester United?

In this article, LFCTR writers give their best memories. Are these your choices or do you have a different game?

Damon

Watching it with a fellow Liverpool fan, my favourite memory of Liverpool at Old Trafford is the famous 4-1 win in 2009 wearing that silver chequered kit.

Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres as a partnership was just a dream. That day, they ran two of the best centre backs to have played in the league ragged.

Man United got their usual penalty and you just thought another trip to Ole Trafford, another loss to a refereeing decision.

Then one ball over the top changed the game. Fernando Torres' lightning pace made Nemanja Vidić fall over after his misjudgement of the ball.

From then on, it was all Liverpool. 2-1 up courtesy of a Steven Gerrard penalty followed by a kiss of the camera. What a moment that was.

Then for our two left-backs to score two amazing goals to top it off. First Fábio Aurélio whips in a free kick into the top corner then Andrea Dossena embarrassed Edwin Van Der Sar by lobbing him.

I didn't see any United fans for a few weeks after this which was just the icing on the cake. This is definitely my favourite memory of Liverpool visiting Old Trafford.

(Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Charlie

I mean I think if we could all choose one of our favourite ever Liverpool moments, not just Old Trafford moments, it would be the 4-1 win against Manchester United.

However, I'm going to go with a game that I was lucky enough to witness in person.

Manchester United v Liverpool 0-3 to the Reds.

This was the 'nearly' season for Liverpool when we came so close to winning our first Premier League title.

Despite not winning the League that season, this game will always have a special place in my heart as it's the only time I've ever been at Old Trafford and we've won the game.

Thanks to some awful defending by Manchester United defenders we absolutely thrashed the Red Devils.

The first penalty of the night was after Rafael blatantly handled the ball after Luis Suarez's amazing touch. He was lucky not to get a second yellow card too.

Steven Gerrard proceeded to smash the ball past David de Gea in spectacular fashion.

The second penalty was when Joe Allen beat Phil Jones to the ball and the English centre-back took the Welshman out.

Gerrard once again proceeded to slot the ball past a helpless David de Gea for his second goal of the game.

The third and final penalty was conceded by non other than Nemanja Vidic after a rash challenge on Daniel Sturridge.

It may of been a bit theatrical from Studge but it was a poor decision by the veteran defender and he got a second yellow for it, making it his fourth red card against Liverpool in his Man United career.

However, unlike the other two penalties, Gerrard missed this one, hitting the post and missing out on a hattrick.

As we all know, the 2013/14 season was ran by Luis Suarez and it wouldn't be over until he had his say.

For the third and final goal of the game, Sturridge scuffed his shot but it fell perfectly to a wide open El Pistolero who slotted it past De Gea, topping off an impressive night for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Being in the stands for this game was unbelievable. The ground was rocking for 90 minutes straight.

Also, if you're a Liverpool fan at Old Trafford, you have to stay in the ground 45 minutes after the final whistle for your own 'safety'.

However, this didn't dampen our spirits and we were signing for the entire time we were alone in the stadium. Brendan Rodgers even came over when the stadium was empty and applauded the fans!

A great memory for me that will last a lifetime.

(Photo by Chris Brunskill/AMA/AMA/Corbis via Getty Images)

Neil

Whilst I am a massive fan of the game Damon has chosen, I've picked another game for very different reasons.

Last season was one to forget. Liverpool were crippled by an injury crisis like never before and some of the key players suffered a huge loss of form.

The game at Old Trafford when the Reds won 4-2 was a catalyst for the drive to force our way into the Champions League places and it was achieved against the odds.

It was also Jurgen Klopp's first victory at Old Trafford.

Two lads who deserve immense credit and started this game in central defence were Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips. Both centre-backs came into the team when others were injured and helped steady the ship and steer the team through to a credible third placed finish in the Premier League.

The game started badly when Bruno Fernandes' deflected effort in the 10th minute gave the Red Devils the lead.

Liverpool didn't panic however and came storming back to lead 2-1 at half-time as they struck through Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian struck again just after the interval but the two goal lead was halved in the 68th minute when Marcus Rashford pulled one back for the home side.

Mohamed Salah made the game safe for Liverpool in the 90th minute when he was put through on goal by Curtis Jones and coolly slotted past Dean Henderson.

I loved this game for what it meant and the true grit and determination through which it was won so it gets my vote.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

