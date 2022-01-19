Best And Worst Series: Liverpool Kits - Adidas Or Reebok? Nike Or New Balance?

The first of the 'Best and Worst' series at LFCTR. With a recent leaked new Liverpool kit, the LFCTR team take a look back at out favourite and our not so favourite kits.

Damon

Getting a Liverpool kit was an annual thing when I was growing up. Whether it was as a present or I saved up my pocket money for, the latest kit was something high on the priority list.

I tend to love the kits that brought good memories and despise the ones that was just full of misery. However my favourite kit is quite a recent one. This kit just pips the 04/05 Champions League home kit with the gold on the collar bone.

My favourite kit is the 17/18 New Balance home kit. The colour, the feel, the fit. Everything about this kit is just perfect. This was the first kit I'd got with another name apart from Gerrard on the back, which was Mane. I still wear this kit to this day. Love it.

IMAGO / Focus Images

As for the worst kit, this one could be one of many. Until recently and one off years, being a Liverpool fan has ended in misery. Just thinking of some of the players that have worn the famous red makes me shiver. This impacts my thoughts on kits throughout the years.

The away and third kit from 13/14 were quite awful, but it was a decent season so had good memories. The worst kit came two years earlier. I had never hated a red home kit until the 11/12 shirt with the diamonds. The diamonds spoilt the beautiful Liverpool red, plus the fitting was terrible.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Neil

As one of the older writers at LFC Transfer Room, I've decided to look back in time to pick my favourite Liverpool kit.

I've gone for the Adidas kit that Liverpool wore in the 1985-86 season when they won the League and Cup double.

Kenny Dalglish was my ultimate idol and to see the player manager score the goal to win the title at Stamford Bridge was quite something.

I loved this kit which is simple in its design but had great attention to detail when you look close up.

The long sleeved version as worn by Dalglish was a thing of beauty as was the team that year.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The New Balance kits of the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons are my most recent favourites.

I think it's clear that the more memorable kits are those worn by the successful teams!

I can't really say I hated any kit and always try and see the good in all of them but I've selected last season's Nike away kit as my least favourite.

I never fully understood the design or the colour of that particular kit but I have to admit I do own the shirt!

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Another one I'm not a huge fan of is the third kit made by Warrior from the 2014/15 season. Too much going on with that one for me.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Sam

Getting the new Liverpool shirt is always a regular occurrence, whether it was saving pocket money or my wages from my first-weekend job it always happened.

Growing up on Adidas kits as a kid, there are some shirts that stuck out for me for no other reason than I liked the design.

The teams that played in them were outstandingly average, with players such as Jay Spearing and Raul Meirelles wearing one of my favorite shirts, the 2010/11 away kit.

The black and yellow always appealed to me growing up and nothing changed as far as that's concerned.

As for my actual favorite shirt though, it has to be the 2008/09 away shirt.

I remember going into what was JJB sports and buying it with my dad when I was only about 8-years-old and wearing the shirt everywhere, pointing at the Gerrard 8 printing on the back of it.

When it comes to the worst, Liverpool have had some terrible shirts over the years.

Whether it be the 2015/16 third shirt or the already mentioned 2011/12 home shirt, the Reds have seen some stinkers.

For me though, the 2013/14 home shirt has to take the cake.

I'm not sure what it was about it but the white stripes truly ruined the shirt for me in a way I can't describe other than by simply saying it's the only one I don't own from about 2011.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook