Liverpool And Real Madrid: European Heritage | UEFA Champions League

This week sees the return of the Champions League and two of the biggest and best teams the competition has ever had. Liverpool take a 2-0 lead away to Unai Emery's Villarreal. The Reds will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final, Pep Guardiola's men having the advantage.

The Champions League is the biggest competition in club football, which stages the best of the best around Europe. Two of the biggest clubs in Europe are the standout teams left in the semi-finals this week, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Collectively both clubs have 20 titles, which is, funnily enough, 20 more titles than their opponents collectively. It takes a special kind of team to win the most prestigious club trophy in the world.

From a Steven Gerrard-inspired victory in 2005 to three Champions League wins in a row under the management of club legend Zinedine Zidane. Both Liverpool and Real Madrid know exactly how to get over the line and it is built into the foundations of each club.

Although Manchester City currently have the advantage in their semi-final with the La Liga champions, the English side will feel what it means to become the best in Europe when they travel to Spain on Wednesday.

In the other tie, Liverpool have one foot already in Paris and will look to see off Villarreal without any sweat. The Reds have been outstanding in recent months and are still on course for an incredible quadruple to become the best English side of all time.

If Real Madrid turn their tie around and Liverpool continue their incredible form, the final in Paris could see a repeat of the 2018 final between European heritage, where the Spanish side came out on top against The Reds.

As we sit here now, it would easy to say Liverpool will face Manchester City on the 28th May, however this is the Champions League. This is a competition for the biggest and best of Europe. Do no be surprised to see Real Madrid line up next to Jurgen Klopp's men at Stade de France.

