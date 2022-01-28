Liverpool And The Art Of A Last Minute Transfer

The idea of Liverpool not doing any business in a transfer window has become somewhat of a joke amongst fans in recent windows.

However, the business they do pull off has all come under the trademark, with the Reds pulling off transfers in a swift fashion.

The best example of this is the signing of Fabinho back in 2018.

Most of the summer window had passed when suddenly the Reds were linked with Fabinho out of nowhere.

Rumors began to spread like a wildfire across Twitter and through several news outlets around 6 p.m UK time before the signing was confirmed a few hours later.

This was the first true example of what fans now expect when it comes to Liverpool transfers, the club being secretive until they are sure that a transfer is going to be completed.

This is likely due to the embarrassment following the Nabil Fekir saga where the player didn't end up signing due to a failed medical due to a knee issue, despite reports saying the deal was done and photos emerging of Fekir in a Liverpool kit.

Failing to land transfer targets is bad press for the club so they have chosen to operate in the quiet, with news often not coming out until the last minute.

The signing of Diogo Jota was pulled off the same way. All the rumors on Twitter insisted that Liverpool were looking at signing Watford winger Ismaela Sarr when in the last minute a few rumors of Jota appeared.

The next thing you know Jota had swapped the orange of Wolves for the Red of Liverpool and fans were overjoyed that Michael Edwards had pulled it off again.

Edwards is the key cog in the transfer machine at Liverpool, making it even more upsetting that he is set to depart the Reds in the summer.

His most recent masterclass is set to be the signing of Luis Diaz from Porto.

The Reds have been linked to the winger for a long time but they have swooped in at the last minute and stolen him off Tottenham, who had reportedly agreed on a fee with Porto.

Liverpool's last-minute dealings have done well for them in the last, hopefully, Diaz can be the next installment of a long line of success stories at Anfield.

