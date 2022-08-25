Opinion: Liverpool And The Champions League Draw - Preferred Opponents And Who To Avoid
Every year Liverpool fans hold their collective breath as the Champions League draw gets underway. Who should we fear and who would be an ideal matchup?
Last year Liverpool had it fairly easy with Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan. The year before was even easier with Atalanta, Ajax and dare you spell it Midtjylland.
This year Liverpool are in Pot 2 which means they will have to face a Pot 1 team that includes the following: Real Madrid, EintrachtFrankfurt, AC Milan, Bayern, PSG, Porto and Ajax.
Manchester City are also in this group but cannot be drawn with Liverpool as they are both Premier League teams.
Most Liverpool fans will be hoping for one of Eintracht Frankfurt, Porto or Ajax.
Pot 3 contains Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg, Inter Milan Shakhtar Donetz, Napoli, Benfica, Sporting CP and Bayer Leverkusen.
Based on current form and past experiences the only slightly scary teams here are Salzburg who just beat Liverpool in the preseason, Napoli who currently sit atop Serie A, a spot they share with another daunting prospect Inter Milan.
Liverpool fans will remember Inter Milan's resilience in last year's round of 16.
Port 4 is the weakest pot with only Rangers and Marseille showing any recent form to worry about.
Here's what an ideal group would look like:
Liverpool, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Maccabi Haifa. We can only dream.
