November 9, 2021
Liverpool Echo Ranks Thiago and Diogo Jota In Five Worst Liverpool Players This Season

Author:

Liverpool have had a largely positive start to the season - topping their Champions League group and sitting four points away from league leaders Chelsea.

The Reds' lost their first game of the campaign against West Ham on Sunday, but the vibes are still positive heading into the international break.

The Liverpool Echo have calculated the worst players' of the season so far via their average player ratings scores, and it doesn't make pretty reading for some of Jurgen Klopp's players.

5: Andy Robertson (6.42/10)

The Scot's season hasn't been consistent in any form.

Andy Robertson

Despite some decent performances, the Scot has been outshone by his understudy Kostas Tsimikas so far this season, and may well have his chickens counted for a while before he regains confidence.

He has been the best left back in the world for several years, and is clearly just a dip - but Robertson is clearly not in any place to be starting regularly at Anfield at the moment.

4: Thiago Alcantara (6.33/10)

He's been hampered by injuries, we must admit, but we certainly have not seen the free flowing Thiago we saw in the last quarter of 2020/21.

The Spaniard has only featured seven times this campaign, with several coming from the bench - once in motion, he will definitely climb away from this list.

3: Diogo Jota (6.31/10)

This one confuses us here at LFCTR.

Diogo Jota hasn't had the impact that he's wanted on occasions this season - but the Portugal forward has been clinical in taking his chances when presented them.

Read More

Diogo Jota

He has five goals in 16 games - a good average for a player who doesn't start every game, scoring against Manchester United and Atletico Madrid in the process.

2: Joe Gomez (6.25/10)

Again, a victim of injuries and the form of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate, Gomez is unfortunate to feature here.

He's played well in the two Carabao Cup fixtures in which he has captained the Reds, but didn't look as assured when lining up against Milan.

He currently has a calf strain, but will hopefully look to have a good run of games in the side once he returns.

1: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (6.2/10)

Another who has improved in recent weeks, Oxlade-Chamberlain's performances have sometimes let him down this season.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

But positive impacts against Atletico in both matches, as well as a beautiful assist against Brighton, show Ox's talents and how Liverpool can utilise them.

It is probably fair, however, that he makes it into this list.

