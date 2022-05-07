Liverpool v Tottenham: The First Of Six Finals As The Reds Push For The Quadruple

The time has come. Liverpool are into the final stretch of the season and the final stretch of their incredible push for an unprecedented quadruple. Jurgen Klopp and his players are on the cusp of greatness.

Venue, Anfield. Opponents, Tottenham Hotspur. Aim, win and put the pressure back onto Manchester City. The first of six finals for The Reds is among us, only all three points will be enough for their hope of all four top trophies.

As we sit at home in front of our TV’s and stand up singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Anfield, these outstanding players will be mentally and physically preparing for the biggest six matches of their lives.

IMAGO / PA Images

The heartache of the past can be forgotten. This club has the opportunity to do something no other team has ever accomplished in English football. This team can achieve the unimaginable.

From Kenny Dalgleish to Steven Gerrard. From Bob Paisley to Bill Shankly. No player or manager in the club’s history has been so close to a quadruple. Tonight the Premier League, next week the FA Cup and the Champions League the end of the month.

So sit wherever you are tonight, sit back and buckle up. We could be about to witness greatness.

