Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Disgrace, Disgusting, And Disastrous: The Treatment Of Liverpool Fans At The UEFA Champions League Final In Paris

Questions need to be asked. Answers need to be given. UEFA, the French police, and French locals targeted Liverpool fans before and after a Champions League final that was overshadowed by the disgraceful antics off the pitch.

It was supposed to be one of the most memorable trips of a child's life, flying to Paris to watch their beloved Liverpool side play in a Champions League final. Instead, they were crushed, they were tear-gassed and they were treated like criminals in what became a nightmare that could scar them for life. 

Whilst supporters stood outside the Stade de France for hours waiting to watch their heroes, UEFA excused the delayed match for the 'arrival of late fans' inside the Stade de France.

Viewers at home and the people inside the stadium were told by the governing body would've been believable if it wasn't for the power of technology in today's world for the reds to film and share what they experienced outside the ground. 

For a club and a fanbase that experienced one of the most upsetting and inhumane incidents in 1989, we know all too well how blame can be shifted by the powerful. However, on this occasion, they have no leg to stand on and we will not allow this to happen. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Champions League

This does not settle here. These incredible Liverpool fans travelled to France for a football match. Only to meet closed gates and a bombardment of French police using tear gas and pepper sprays to inexcusably attack them, whilst vile locals stole from their pockets. 

A football match? It was more like a warzone. As the Liverpool squad are rightly celebrated today for their unbelievable season, the fanbase are still shaken and angered by the ongoings pre and post-match. 

The beautiful game is becoming a stark contrast to what it is being publicized by the organization that runs it. Things need to change. Questions need to be asked. Answers need to be answered.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Vinicius Jr
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Final | Vinicius Jr Scores Decisive Goal But Courtois Outstanding

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
imago1012321468h
Match Coverage

Real Madrid Win The UEFA Champions League In Paris After Defeating Liverpool

By Sam Jones12 hours ago
imago1012329527h
Match Coverage

Watch: Courtois Brilliance Deny Liverpool Win As Real Madrid Are Crowned Champions | Champions League Final

By Alan Bince12 hours ago
imago1012327262h
Match Coverage

Watch: Vinicius Junior Scores to Make it 1-0 Against Liverpool | Champions League Final

By Rhys James12 hours ago
imago1012326667h
Match Coverage

Watch: Benzema's Goal Disallowed | Champions League Final

By Alan Bince13 hours ago
imago1012325782h
Match Coverage

Watch: Sadio Mane Hits The Post | Champions League Final

By Alan Bince13 hours ago
Thiago Villarreal
Match Coverage

Thiago Alcantara Injury Scare For Liverpool As UEFA Champions League Final With Real Madrid Is Delayed

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Report: Major Security Issues As Hundreds Of Liverpool Fans Force Their Way Into Stade de France Ahead Of Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Damon Carr15 hours ago