Liverpool: Five Decisions Jurgen Klopp Still Has To Make Ahead Of Premier League Campaign (Opinion)

As the start of the new Premier League campaign approaches, we take a look at five big decisions Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must make over the next few weeks.

It's been a busy summer so far for the Reds with a number of incomings and outgoings but with just three weeks to go until the start of the season and seven weeks until the transfer window shuts, the German knows he has some big choices ahead.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

1 - Who will partner Virgil van Dijk in defence?

In the Premier League last season, Joel Matip was the first-choice partner for Dutchman Van Dijk with Klopp more often than not opting for Ibrahima Konate in the UEFA Champions League.

Joe Gomez has also just signed a new long-term deal at the club which would indicate he is also expecting more game time.

Whilst all three are likely to play their part, Klopp must decide who will be his go-to man for the big games.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

2 - 5th Choice Central Defender

After the injury crisis of the 2020/21 season, Klopp will not want to leave himself short in the centre of defence again.

Last season, Liverpool were much more fortunate with injuries but Klopp still kept Nat Phillips for the first half of the season and Rhys Williams for the second half of the campaign to back up the top four centre-backs at the club.

Sepp van den Berg has also returned in pre-season so it could be the Dutchman who is this time asked to provide that backup with Phillips and Williams in need of game time.

IMAGO / PA Images

3 - The Midfield

This has been the main subject of debate amongst Liverpool fans over recent weeks with many demanding a new player be brought in.

Klopp has remained defiant however stating that there will be no incomings in that area of the pitch unless someone asks to leave which he thinks is unlikely.

Assuming, Liverpool retain a 4-3-3 formation, the decision for the German remains which three to pick as his first-choice with Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara likely to be joined by either skipper Jordan Henderson or Naby Keita.

IMAGO / Sportimage

4 - Nunez v Firmino/Jota

After his big-money move from Benfica, Klopp must decide whether to throw 23-year-old Nunez straight into his starting XI.

Whilst long-term, he will surely become a starter, it's possible that Klopp could opt for the experience of Roberto Firimino or Diogo Jota to give the Uruguayan time to settle.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

5 - Formation

This is another topic that has generated a lot of debate over recent weeks with many predicting that Klopp could throw away his favoured 4-3-3 formation in favour of a 4-2-3-1.

There has been no indication of that yet so far in pre-season so it must remain an unlikely possibility.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |