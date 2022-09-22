Skip to main content
Liverpool Forward Diogo Jota Picked For Portugal's Starting Eleven At World Cup

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

In a recent analysis of Portugal's best players by a major news source, Liverpool's Diogo Jota was picked as a sure starter. Who he will play alongside on the forward line might surprise a few.

Diogo Jota has been an absolute revelation since joining Liverpool in 2020. For an initial fee of just 41 million Euros, given his production he is widely considered to be one of Liverpool's best value for money signings. 

He got off to a flying start and became the first player since Robbie Fowler to score 7 goals in his first 10 appearances for the club.

Unfortunately, a leg injury sustained during a Champions League match against Midtjylland sidelined him for three months but he was still able to net 13 goals in his limited appearances.

Diogo Jota

The following season was even better with an amazing 21 goals in all competitions. 

It was no surprise today to see Soham Mukherjee from Goal.com speculate that Diogo Jota was assured a starting spot on the Portugal international side.

It is interesting to see who he has slated to start alongside him. Cristiano Ronaldo is a shoe in obviously as no one has scored more goals at the International level than the 37-year-old.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Rafa Silva a former staple in the side has surprisingly retired from International football. 

It is likely then that Milan's Rafael Leao will get a call-up alongside Atletico's Joao Felix or Wolves' Pedro Neto.

This is clearly Ronaldo's last World Cup so he will be even more motivated than usual to fire his team into the later stages of the tournament.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

