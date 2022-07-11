Liverpool Pre-Season Tour: What Does The Future Hold For The Six Absentees From Jurgen Klopp's Squad (Opinion)

After Liverpool's 37-man squad touched down in Bangkok for the start of their pre-season tour to Asia, there were a number of talking points about those who were not part of the travelling party.

LFC Transfer Room take a look at those players left out and give their prediction as to what this might mean for each player concerned.

Caoimhin Kelleher

The goalkeeper was probably the most surprising exclusion from the squad that left for Thailand on Saturday. There has been no mention of any illness or injury issue so this could be a hint that the Ireland international is poised for a summer move.

Liverpool fans will not want to lose the talented 23-year-old who has proved an excellent backup for Alisson Becker so will hope for news soon to allay their fears.

LFCTR Prediction - Kelleher to move on a season-long loan deal

Neco Williams

Unlike Kelleher, it was not a surprise when Williams didn't make the travelling party as reports suggest he was due to have a medical at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

A move, therefore, seems imminent to ensure the Welsh international secures enough game time ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

LFCTR Prediction - Permanent transfer to Nottingham Forest

Ben Davies

It's been a disappointing move to Anfield for the left-footed central defender who signed from Preston North End during the injury crisis of the 2020/21 season.

There appears to be no future for Davies at Liverpool and he is rumoured to be in talks with both Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

LFCTR Prediction - Permanent transfer to Championship club

Owen Beck

The left-back impressed during the pre-season training campaign last summer and many within the game have tipped him to have a successful career.

Beck has been linked with a series of loan moves and with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas ahead of him in the pecking order, it seems the perfect solution to help him gain vital experience.

LFCTR Prediction - Beck to move on a season-long loan deal

Calvin Ramsay

The Scotland under-21 international who signed for Liverpool earlier this summer is undergoing rehabilitation for an injury identified during his medical for his transfer from Aberdeen.

LFCTR Prediction - Ramsay to join up with the Liverpool squad when fit and ready

Kaide Gordon

After flirting with the first-team squad last season and scoring his first senior goal for the club, it was something of a surprise to see the 17-year-old, not on the plane.

Harvey Elliott enjoyed a successful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers at a similar stage of his development to Gordon so maybe Liverpool have similar plans for the youngster.

LFCTR Prediction - Gordon to move on a season-long loan deal

