Liverpool Predicted Team For Community Shield Game Vs Manchester City

FA Cup winners Liverpool take on Premier League champions Manchester City on 30 July at 17:00 (UK time) in the Community Shield.

The affair will take place at the King Power Stadium but it is unknown at the moment how both teams will lineup.

We take a look at how Jurgen Klopp's team could lineup ahead of the game.

Alisson Becker

Although the Brazilian shot-stopper did pick up a knock in The Reds pre-season game against Manchester United, which subsequently ruled him out of the Crystal Palace game in Singapore, he is expected to start for this one.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Looked pretty sharp in the friendlies, so no reason why the 23-year-old will not start against Pep Guardiola's team.

Virgil van Dijk

It would be a shock if the Netherlands captain did not start this one. Similarly to most of the other players, the only thing that is missing in his trophy cabinet is this one.

Ibrahima Konate

Started the Crystal Palace game alongside Joel Matip. It really is a toss of a coin on whether Klopp opts for the Frenchman or the Cameroonian for this one.

Kostas Tsimikas

To see Andy Robertson get dropped would be surprising but he did arrive back late due to his international duties with Scotland. 'The Greek Scouser' came on and scored the winning penalty in the FA Cup Final against Chelsea in May. He has looked sharp since coming back from the holiday break.

Fabinho

Has established himself in the defensive midfield role. If he were to miss the game for whatever reason, it would be a huge blow.

Jordan Henderson

Scored the opening goal against Patrick Vieira's side with a tidy finish. The England international leads the team with his press and intense work rate, although he is starting to play less minutes each season in his thirties.

James Milner

Won the club's annual lactate test again this year, carrying on his record of winning it every year since he has been at the club. The 36-year-old shows no sign of slowing down.

Mohamed Salah

Looked pretty lethal when given the opportunities in pre-season. The Egyptian will still be on a high after signing a new long-term contract with the club. Hopefully he will mean business this season, despite not being at his best during the second half of the last campaign.

Darwin Nunez

Straight in the deep-end it is for Nunez... The game has already been presented as him vs Erling Haaland, and it is sure to be a fascinating contest. One hint of a chance in front of goal for either of them and they will take it.

Luis Diaz

Changed the dimension at Anfield when he arrived in January and provided a fresh boost to help the players make it through till the end of the season. The Colombian put in outstanding displays in both the Carabao and FA Cup finals against Chelsea.

