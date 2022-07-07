Skip to main content

Liverpool Selling Full-back Neco Williams To Nottingham Forest Is A Mistake

Liverpool look set to agree a deal in the region of £17 million, with Nottingham Forest for full-back Neco Williams. 

Although at first glance it may look like a good deal for The Reds, when you look at the transfer market, this isn't the case.

The 21-year-old was pivotal in Wales World Cup qualification campaign, after helping Fulham get back to the Premier League.

Neco Williams

Williams looks likely to be one of several outgoings, as the club intends to free up space on the wage bill.

Considering how well the Welsh international did during the second half of the season at Craven Cottage, it seems a little negative not to see how well he would fare if given a loan spell in the Premier League.

A successful loan spell for the Wrexham-born right-back could see his market value rocket.

However, a move for Williams does make sense on the whole due to Jurgen Klopp's decision to bring in talented teen Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

If Williams does thrive in the Premier League over the next twelve months or so, he would find himself on the radar of many of the top teams around the world.

Providing the move does go through, as the player and club are yet to agree on personal terms and a medical needs take place, he would replace Djed Spence in the right-back position.

