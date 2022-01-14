Liverpool Need To Sign Manchester United Target Kalvin Phillips To Replace Jordan Henderson

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips checks all the boxes to be the perfect replacement for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. He fits well given his style of play, home grown quota and the fact that he has a high ceiling makes getting him a no brainer.

Kalvin Phillips has had a stellar couple of seasons for Leeds United. He has been their midfield mainstay and made his way into the English national side.

Given the situation with injuries, AFCON, and the Covid-19 outbreak, it makes sense that Liverpool dip into the market to ensure that they have enough options to catch Manchester City.

The latter sit 11 points ahead in pole position. If Liverpool wants to stay in the race for the title, signing midfield reinforcements is a given. (Someone please tell that to FSG!)

Liverpool is very light in midfield. The existing options seem to be very flat, with little creative assistance for the attackers. It is one of the main reasons Liverpool has dropped points in so many league games.

It is sure that a midfield of Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho lacks creativity. Without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane and with a flat midfield, scoring goals is surely going to be a problem.

Kalvin Phillips Meets Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Requirements

Keeping that in mind, long-term target Phillips fits the bill. He will surely be a great addition to Klopp’s midfield. He is a player who can take to Jurgen’s style of play as a fish to water.

Marcelo Bielsa’s, in a way, gets his players to play at a similar intensity as the Reds. This will only help Phillips and Liverpool if this transfer goes through.

Phillips is still just 26, which means he is about to enter the period of the physical peak. However, he is an attractive proposition given his ability to quickly transition play from defence to attack and ability to win aerial balls.

He was one of the main reasons England held on to five clean sheets on their way to the finals of the European Championships.

A midfield of Fabinho, Phillips and Thiago Alcantara will have the perfect balance in both attack and defence.

Henderson is well into his 30s. In spite of signing a new contract, we can’t expect him to keep putting in the shift that Klopp demands for too much longer.

His injury record speaks for itself too. If Liverpool need to stay at the top, replacing Henderson is of prime importance.

Henderson puts in a shift like no other. However, on multiple occasions there have been some frailties when it comes to him giving possession away or making a misplaced pass.

Do not get me wrong, I am a huge fan of Henderson and he is surely a legend at or club, but sometimes, we need to look past the emotion and at what is right for the club.

We have seen that Phillips is a naturally defensive midfielder who likes to tackle, carry the ball through midfield, press when out of possession, and has the passing range of a high-quality deep-lying midfielder.

Liverpool should go after him. It gives him time to adapt to the new lifestyle and style of play to possibly become a mainstay at Liverpool. I mean, how long can we depend on an aging set of midfielders?

Given Phillips's integral to Leeds, it won’t be easy to prize him away. However, we will have to wait and watch if Liverpool pushes this transfer through.

It could be one of the last gifts Michael Edwards can give to Liverpool before he departs the club next summer.

Do you believe that he will fit well and be a long-term replacement for our Captain, Jordan Henderson?

