Bonfire Night Special: Top 10 (5-1) Liverpool Rocket Goals - Steven Gerrard, John Arne Riise, Mohamed Salah And More

As a Bonfire Night special, we decided a top 10 rocket goals Liverpool players have scored in the Premier League. Which one is your favourite?

Liverpool have scored plenty of amazing goals over the years. These goals are only based on what you would clarify as a rocket, hit with pace from a distance.

This is counting down from 5 to 1.

5. Philippe Coutinho v Southampton

Phillipe Coutinho only scored bangers but this one was something else. It was as top corner as you can get it. It even hits under the bar which adds to the striker itself.

4. Mohamed Salah v Chelsea

In a must win game in the title race. Liverpool needed something special. They got something special. Mohamed Salah stepped up, he cut inside and powered one into the top corner. Probably Salah's best Liverpool goal. "Mo Salah you little dancer!"

3. John Arne Riise v Manchester United

Rockets don't come any better than from John Arne Riise's left foot. When he hit them, they stayed hit. This was one more special as it was against Liverpool's biggest rivals, Manchester United. Ran onto a lay off, Riise unleashed the most powerful shot, which nearly breaks the net.

2. Steven Gerrard v West Ham

Liverpool are 3-2 down in the FA Cup Final. It hits Injury time and it looks all set and done. Not when Steven Gerrard is on the pitch. The ultimate match winner. The ball drops outside the West Ham box and Steven Gerrard, dead leg and all, hits the most perfect half volley into the bottom corner.

1. Steven Gerrard v Olympiakos

This goal left me speechless. There's no superlatives that are good enough to describe this goal. Again, when Liverpool needed a hero to put their cape on, Steven Gerrard was that man. To send us through the Champions League group on the route to winning it in 2005. Steven Gerrard hit an absolute rocket. "Lovely cushioned header. Ooooohhh You Beauty!! What a hit son! What a hit!"

