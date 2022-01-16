Why Liverpool Should Go All in for Yves Bissouma

It is no secret that Liverpool and new signings don't exactly go hand in hand but maybe it is time to bite the bullet and freshen things up.

The highly rated Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder has caught the eye of all the big clubs in the Premier League due to his performances in recent seasons.

Liverpool should be all over him because they're not exactly stacked in the midfield department. In recent games, its been clear to see that the midfield has been losing their battles, in particular against Chelsea. The worrying form of captain Jordan Henderson and 36-year-old James Milner may have forced the club to look for more recruits.

The Malian international would bring a huge engine into the midfield and is able to carry the ball effectively, something Liverpool have been crying out for. The Seagulls' midfielder has a very unique set of abilities, he is able to confidently receive the ball in tight situations and also has the prowess to evade challenges and move the team further up the pitch.

Imagine this, Yves Bissouma alongside Fabinho Tavares in front of the back 4...a tasty proposition for Liverpool fans. January can always be a tough time to make signings because most of the top players will be ineligible to play cup football for the top 4 teams. However, the 25-year-old has not played Champions league football and would therefore bolster Liverpool's squad ahead of the knockouts.

The Reds must act fast to claim the signature of the talented midfielder and fight off competition from the other elite teams that are in for him. If Liverpool manage to pull this one off, they will be a force for many seasons ahead.