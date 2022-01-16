Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Why Liverpool Should Go All in for Yves Bissouma

It is no secret that Liverpool and new signings don't exactly go hand in hand but maybe it is time to bite the bullet and freshen things up. 

 The highly rated Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder has caught the eye of all the big clubs in the Premier League due to his performances in recent seasons. 

Yves Bissouma

Liverpool should be all over him because they're not exactly stacked in the midfield department. In recent games, its been clear to see that the midfield has been losing their battles, in particular against Chelsea. The worrying form of captain Jordan Henderson and 36-year-old James Milner may have forced the club to look for more recruits. 

Read More

James Milner Phil Foden

The Malian international would bring a huge engine into the midfield and is able to carry the ball effectively, something Liverpool have been crying out for.  The Seagulls' midfielder has a very unique set of abilities, he is able to confidently receive the ball in tight situations and also has the prowess to evade challenges and move the team further up the pitch. 

Yves Bissouma

Imagine this, Yves Bissouma alongside Fabinho Tavares in front of the back 4...a tasty proposition for Liverpool fans.  January can always be a tough time to make signings because most of the top players will be ineligible to play cup football for the top 4 teams. However, the 25-year-old has not played Champions league football and would therefore bolster Liverpool's squad ahead of the knockouts. 

The Reds must act fast to claim the signature of the talented midfielder and fight off competition from the other elite teams that are in for him. If Liverpool manage to pull this one off, they will be a force for many seasons ahead. 

Yves Bissouma
Opinions

Why Liverpool Should Go All in for Yves Bissouma

2 minutes ago
Curtis Jones
Quotes

'Not 100% Happy' - Jurgen Klopp On 'Long Talk' With Liverpool Midfielder Curtis Jones

17 minutes ago
Philippe Coutinho
Non LFC

Watch: Philippe Coutinho Interview With Jacob Ramsey After Debut Goal For Aston Villa Against Manchester United

47 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Enough To Secure Victory For Egypt At AFCON

1 hour ago
Ivan Toney
Match Coverage

Should Liverpool Sign Brentford Forward Ivan Toney?

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'The Signals He Gives Me' - Trent Alexander Arnold On His Understanding With Mohamed Salah On Liverpool's Right Side

11 hours ago
Nat Phillips
Transfers

Report: West Ham Have 'Touched Base' With Liverpool Over Nat Phillips Transfer

11 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
Quotes

'Someone Who Can Do Good Things For The Team' - Fabinho On Harvey Elliott's Imminent Liverpool Return

11 hours ago