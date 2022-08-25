Liverpool's Champions League Prospects - Breaking Down Group A

The UEFA Champions League draw is always a nail-biting proposition and this year was no different. Liverpool drew Group A but who is in the group and how tough will it be for the struggling Reds?

Liverpool now know their fate in the Champions League group stage. They managed to miss tournament favorites Real Madrid and also dodged Bayern Munich and PSG.

The first team drawn to Group A was Ajax. Liverpool were drawn next to them and you could hear an audible sigh of relief on Merseyside this evening.

Ajax are no slouches though and are especially difficult at home. Liverpool last faced them in the group stage in 2020 and narrowly beat them 1-0 in both legs.

IMAGO / PA Images

The third team to land in Group A was Napoli. The Italian team is experiencing somewhat of a resurgence in Serie A finishing third last season. They currently sit atop the Italian league with Inter and Roma.

Liverpool fans will probably remember the difficult games they faced in 2018/19 and 2019/20. The Italian side gave us two defeats and a draw in those four games.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Last team to enter Group A is Rangers. The Scottish giants currently sit in second place in the Scottish premier league but won't be an easy foe.

They recently dispatched PSV Eindhoven to get into the Group stage and looked very dynamic in attack and solid in defense.

(Photo by Andrew Milligan/Belga/Sipa USA)

With the possibility of games on September 6th or 7th Liverpool will hope that some key players return to fitness.

They will have an opportunity to turn their Premier League fortunes around at Anfield this Saturday when they face newcomers Bournemouth.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |