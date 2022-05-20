Liverpool FA Cup Champions: Class Of 2022

Liverpool won their second trophy of the season last week, as they beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final. LFCTR take a look at the team that came out victorious at Wembley once again, The Class Of 2022.

Alisson Becker - The One On One One

The best one on one keeper in the world. Take on the defence all you like, Alisson Becker is the mate that bails you out when you forget your pencil case.

Sadio Mane - The Reborn One

A change of position as turned Sadio Mane back into his world-beating best. Just when you thought this kid couldn’t keep up to the standards he set, moving into a new class and teacher has got nothing but the best back out of him.

IMAGO / pressinphoto

Virgil Van Dijk - The Calm One

When you need a steady head, Virgil Van Dijk is the guy. As the children prepare for their school play, this calm and cool individual is the one to only one to put his hand up for the solo singing part.

Diogo Jota - The Reliable One

What more can you ask for a forward than go and score. That’s exactly what Diogo Jota does. He is the kid to put a smile upon the teacher’s face no matter what. He will always get his work finished and always be the one to help the adults in class. He is the teacher’s pet.

IMAGO / PA Images

Andy Robertson - The Energetic One

Andy Robertson’s energy sums up everything about Liverpool. He is the one kid that is always drinking an energy drink, probably selling half of them on the sly. He may be running around class half the time, but he is very intelligent.

Jordan Henderson - The Loud One

Every great team needs a great leader. Jordan Henderson is that great leader. Head boy at school, wearing his little badge around with pride. He is the guy you can go to if you want to make any changes in the school.

IMAGO / PA Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold - The Neat One

This lad’s cross field pass is one of the most beautiful things you will see in football. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the boy that is an absolute perfectionist. His backpack is spic and span and his handwriting, well, give him a feather quill and ink and watch the magic.

Naby Keita - The Opportunist One

Nany Keita’s time at Liverpool has unfortunately hindered with many injuries. However, since having a run at school, he has been incredible for the most part. He is the kid that has bunked of most of his school life, but still ends up with 5 Bs and 4 Cs.

Mohamed Salah - The Popular One

Mohamed Salah is currently regarded as the best player in the world. The Egyptian is the lad that everyone wants to be. Even the headteacher aims to be his friend.

Ibrahima Konate - The Big Lad One

What a signing Ibrahima Konate has been. Big, strong and just the perfect centre-back. This kid is quiet in class but you wouldn’t say that to him. As soon as you walk over to him, he towers over you and you just go sit back down.

IMAGO / PA Images

Thiago Alcantara - The Stylish One

Thiago Alcantara is one of the most watchable footballers of all time. You would never get bored watching him play. He is the kid that comes in all the new fashion trends. His hair is on point, his trainers are fire and his swagger is as slick as it comes.

Jurgen Klopp - The ‘Normal’ One

When joining Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp called himself the normal one. However, he has been far from it. Klopp is the lad that is quiet in class and gets on with his work, but when the school disco comes around, a sugar rush later and he’s far from the quiet kid at the back of the class.

