Liverpool's Final Push For Quadruple: Champions League, FA Cup Final And Title Race With Manchester City

The end is near and Liverpool are potentially on course for the most historic season England has seen. It starts tomorrow with Champions League semi-final night at Anfield against Villarreal.

When you walk, through a storm. Hold your head up high and don’t be afraid of the dark. Liverpool fans have walked through plenty of storms in the last 30 years, but not it is time for sunshine.

Kop, Anfield

As we kept our heads up, the hope for success kept us going and it was certainly worth the wait. Manager after manager. Player after player. Disappointment after disappointment. Everything was worth it for this manager, this group of players, and this recent success. 

So when the lights of Anfield are on in the brisk wind of a Spring night, it is time to show them that they will not be walking alone in this final stretch of the season. 

Barcelona Jurgen Klopp Virgil van Dijk Mohamed Salah
This team is special and we as fans need to show them how special they are. We face each game one by one together. We walk on with hope in our hearts as Liverpool Football Club push for the final time to become the best side in English footballing history. 

So this is it. It is time to forget the storms. Share the hope you have in your heart and remind this team that they’ll never walk alone. 

