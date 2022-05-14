Skip to main content
FA Cup Final: Liverpool v Chelsea | Top Five Most Memorable Liverpool FA Cup Moments

It is cup final day and Liverpool have the opportunity to win their 8th FA Cup. The Reds have already added a Carabao Cup this season and are still to play the Champions League Final in two weeks. LFCTR take a look at the five most memorable moments for Liverpool in England's most famous cup competition. 

5. Traore Pirouette 

Number five is one to forget, unfortunately, but personally, I remember it like it was yesterday. Djimi Traore was well-known for having a mistake in him, however, his own goal against Burnley was his most memorable.

A simple cross into the box was met by a Liverpool left-back who thought he was prime Zidane, unfortunately, he forget where he was on the pitch. A magnificent flick and pirouette showed all the signs of a showboat reel on Soccer AM if it was in the right net that is. 

4. Spice Boys

Another embarrassing moment in Liverpool's FA Cup history. 1996 FA Cup Final against the arch-rivals Manchester United. Bright cream Armani suits were worn by the likes of Steve McManaman, Jason McAteer, and Robbie Fowler prior to the match, only to go on and lose.

They were then given the name of the 'Spice Boys', which was a reference to Victoria Beckham's huge pop group Spice Girls. If Liverpool went on to win the match, then this would've been forgotten quite easily, but they didn't

Spice Boys, FA Cup

3. Ian Rush Masterclass

One of my earliest memories, very early at that. Ian Rush is one of the best forwards to ever wear the famous red of Liverpool. The Welshman is still the highest scorer in the club's history, but his winner in this game is one of the most memorable.

Despite, Sunderland being hard to break down for the first half, The Reds came out with a different mindset after the break and went 1-0 up. It was Ian Rush then who put Liverpool's name back on the trophy, after scoring his fifth goal in an FA Cup final, which is still the record. 

2. Owen Shocks Arsenal

Arsenal will still to this day, be wondering how they lost this match. They were dominant from start to finish, but that didn't matter when Liverpool had one of the best youngsters in footballing history, Michael Owen. 

An 18-year-old with no fear was the only reason why Liverpool lifted the trophy in 2001. Arsenal had the game in control at 1-0 up, until Owen shocked the entire stadium with a late double.

Michael Owen

1. The Gerrard Final

Steven Gerrard. No other player in Premier League history other than Steven Gerrard single-handedly wins a final the way he did on that day. Like the 2001 final, Liverpool looked down and out, until up stepped one man.

With a goal and assist already to his name, Steven George Gerrard got himself off the floor, having suffered with cramp, saw the ball bounce in front of him from 40 yards out, and unleashed one of the greatest goals the FA Cup has ever seen. 

The ball was hit and it stayed hit. Somehow it managed to go into the bottom corner without even touching the floor. The stadium erupted. The commentators were shook. The FA Cup final belonged to Steven Gerrard.

