Premier League Match Predictions - Manchester Derby, Plus Tough Match For Liverpool And Antonio Conte's First Match Back

This week's Premier League match predictions includes a huge clash between Manchester United and Manchester City, Liverpool travel to West Ham and Conte's Spurs visit Rafa's Everton.

Damon Carr

Manchester United v Manchester City

The pressure is at boiling point for Ole Gunner Solskjaer and with rumours surrounding his future being rested on this game, he will set up not to lose.

He will reverse back to the 5 at the back formation he played against Spurs a week ago. So I'm expecting attack v defence, with Pep's team being on the ascendancy.

In what will be a tight, nervy game, I'm going with a narrow 2-1 for the visitors but I wouldn't be surprised with an Ole riding his luck once again.

West Ham v Liverpool

This game is huge in terms of where Liverpool go in the Premier League this season.

Dropping points against Brighton last week has separated them slightly from Chelsea and they mustn't fall further behind this week.

I'm going with a 3-1 win for Liverpool, which will make a statement to the rest of the league that they mean business. Mane masterclass incoming.

Everton v Tottenham

Antonio Conte will shake up this Spurs team like they've never been shaken before. They certainly need it.

A battle of two brilliantly tactical managers will lead to a very interesting game. That being said, I think both managers will end up cancelling each other out.

I think Everton will go 1 up in the first half but Conte will fire his new squad back into the game with his half-time team talk. My prediction is a 1-1 draw, with both sides happy with the point.

Other matches

Brentford to add on to Norwich's misery with Ivan Toney getting a couple. 3-1 Chelsea with another easy win. 3-0 Exciting game between Palace and Wolves, Wolves come out on top. 2-3

Brighton to dominate Newcastle. 2-0 Arsenal pushing up the table with another win. 3-0 Leeds and Leicester trying to outscore each other in a cracking draw. 2-2

Neil Andrew

Manchester United v Manchester City

I expect City to win this convincingly as they look to bounce back from last week's shock home defeat to Crystal Palace.

I'm afraid for United fans, last week's victory at Spurs and the draw in midweek was just papering over the cracks of the crisis at Old Trafford.

If Guardiola's team get in front, anxiety will build inside Old Trafford which will transmit to the players.

The pressure will once again ramp up on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they go down 1-3.

West Ham v Liverpool

This is a tough game for Liverpool on paper with West Ham having started the season very well and currently sitting in fourth place.

I am optimistic however that if Liverpool can get in front they will win the game comfortably.

They have a good record at The London Stadium and I think the Reds will run out 3-1 winners.

Everton v Tottenham

A difficult match to call this one.

Everton are struggling of late and are not helped with some key players being absent.

Spurs have been poor but may benefit from the new manager bounce though on Thursday night they were lucky to scrape a home victory in the UEFA Conference League.

I'm going to sit on the fence with this one and predict a 1-1 draw.

Other matches

Brentford will roll over Norwich 2-0 at the Brentford Community Stadium.

I can't see Burnley getting much at Stamford Bridge with Tuchel's efficient side running out as convincing 3-0 victors.

The game between Crystal Palace and Wolves should be a pleasing game for the football purists as both teams have refreshed their playing styles since appointing new men at the helm. I see this as an entertaining 2-2 draw.

More misery is on the horizon for Newcastle's fans as I expect Brighton to beat them 2-1.

Brendan Rodgers and Leicester will be too smart for Marcelo Bielsa's naive Leeds team and will nick a 2-1 victory.

Arsenal will continue their recent resurgence with a 3-0 win at home to Watford.

