Liverpool Fan Opinion | Midfield Woes: Manchester United, Arsenal And Tottenham

The importance of a midfield is key to any successful footballing side. You can have your Erling Haalands and Harry Kanes, but if the players behind them are weak and not good enough, they will forever fail when it matters.

You may win games with those type of players in your team, but you will not win trophies or compete for trophies on a regular occasion without a strong foundation in the heart of your team.

Liverpool collapsed last year, due to injuries in defence, but it was the loss of both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson that were the biggest detriment to the side. The difference was seen when the Brazilian and the captain came back into the midfield, hence the resurgence this season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The same would happen with Manchester City, injuries to Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri or Ikay Gundogan would have a bigger impact then any of their forward line or defenders.

Lionel Messi wouldn't have achieved as much as he has without the midfield three of Xavi, Andreas Iniesta and Sergio Busquets. The midfields of the Premier League title winners are as strong as they come, from Jose Mourinho's Chelsea to Fergie's treble winning side, the players sitting in the middle of the pitch are the wind behind the sails.

As Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham have talent around the pitch, some less than others admittedly, but talent nevertheless. So why are they still struggling to not only win games but have any consistent control in games? The answers lie with the transfers and who is choosing the players they bring in.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

While Manchester United like to spend £80m on individual players or players that will create revenue from the shirt sales, spreading their money out and working on the positions they actually need would create a platform for any sort of tactics to work. Without an engine, a car wouldn't start.

The midfield of Scott Mctominay, Fred and an old Nemanja Matic is never going to be enough to compete with the best around Europe and until that area of the pitch is improved. The badly way of running of the club by the Glazers is the major issue, but on the pitch, it is the midfield.

Going onto Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has started the correct way in solving this problem, by the addition of players such as Thomas Partey have allowed this Gunners side to take control of most matches they play in. Another couple of solid midfielders for the London side would take them to another level in progression.

IMAGO / Sportimage

As for Tottenham, just like Manchester United, the problems on the pitch stem from the owners, but instead of paying over the odds on other unneeded positions, Daniel Levy decides not to back any manager he has beneath him.

Last night, we saw Championship side Middlesbrough dominate Spurs, which as a supposed European Premier League side, is embarrassing to say the least. Fans are stating today that it is the weakest midfield they have seen at their club in years. Since the loss of Luka Modric, Daniel Levy has failed massively to fill the hole he left and it's showing.

In order for these clubs to be back fighting for titles, or in Tottenham's case, aim for heights they dream of, they need to build a strong midfield before they expect anything more than a top four fight every season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook