Mohamed Salah Has The Opportunity To Become Liverpool’s Greatest Ever

Following the news that Mohamed Salah has signed a contract extension at Liverpool to keep him at the club until 2025, the next three years could see him cement himself as the clubs best player of all time.

Of course, it will be no easy task. But if the Egyptian can return to the form he showed prior to his Africa Cup of Nations heartache, he holds strong claims to go down in Reds history as the greatest.

Since his arrival from Roma in 2017, he has provided a sensational 219 goals and assists in 254 matches in a Reds shirt.

The global icon has also helped guide his side to six trophies, including their first league title for 30 years, and a sixth European Cup.

Mohamed Salah celebrating Liverpool's sixth Champions League victory (Photo by Manu Reino / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Where does Salah currently stand in the Reds most elite?

Steven Gerrard is the name top of many of the Reds’ faithful’s lists, and rightly so. The scouser was the clubs main man for over a decade, with 504 appearances for his hometown club over a 17-year stay.

Gerrard was one of the most dominant midfielders of his generation and led the Reds to eight trophies, including their infamous 2005 Champions League final comeback against AC Milan.

Ex-player and twice manager Kenny Dalglish is also a popular choice. The Scottish forward won 21 trophies with the club as a player, including six league titles in eight years. Dalglish scored and assisted 235 goals in 497 matches from 1977-1990.

Kenny Dalglish in action for Liverpool IMAGO / Colorsport

Furthermore, the Scotsman took charge of the club in 1985 as a player-manager and won ten trophies, before he became Blackburn Rovers manager in 1991.

The 71-year-old returned to Merseyside as manager in 2011 and guided the Reds to a League Cup victory over Cardiff City, before he was replaced by Brendan Rodgers a year later.

The likes of Luis Suarez, Graeme Souness and Ian Rush are names often included in the debate, among a plethora of other landmark figures throughout the Reds' rich 130-year history.

What will Salah need to achieve over the next three years to be remembered as LFC’s greatest?

To overtake both Gerrard’s and Dalglish’s iconic statuses, Salah would need to perform to his highest level yet in a Reds shirt in the coming seasons.

If the 30-year-old can drive this world class team on to victories in the Premier League and Champions League, and win some individual awards along the way, who knows what his legacy could turn out to be.

