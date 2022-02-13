Super Bowl LXI Special: Football's NFL Team Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara, Cristiano Ronaldo And More

With the Super Bowl taking over America this evening, LFCTR take a look at what footballers would make it into an NFL side. LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals go head to head in American Football's biggest prize, but would a team full of footballers give them a run for their money?

Quarterback - Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara is one of the most comfortable players on the ball. The Spaniard can find a pass through the eye of the needle, exactly what a good quarterback can do.

The range of passing Thiago also has is ideal for NFL'S most important role. Long or short, floater or bullet, Liverpool's playmaker would be a quarterback that can run the show. Plus his ability to get away from close opposition is second to none.

The Reds playmaker would suit a team like Kansas City Chiefs. With the likes of Travis Kelce receiving, Thiago Alcantara and his passing ability would exceed.

IMAGO / News Images

Running Back - Adama Traore

The speed. The strength. The oil. Adama Traore is ideal to play a running back role. Whether it be running through the middle of the pack or an outside run on the touchline, the Spanish winger has every attribute a good running back needs.

Despite not often showing the finishing product, the ability to run on the ball is everything Traore needs to be in the NFL. As long as he keeps a hold of the ball, the Barcelona forward would score many touchdowns with the power he has. Plus being oiled would make him impossible to bring down.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Wide Receiver - Mohamed Salah

Quick feet is so important in this position and not many players have quicker feet than the Egyptian King. The agility this man possesses is exactly what a top wide receiver has. The Liverpool winger can play on the bar line and can cut inside.

Mohamed Salah would be able to make any plays the quarterback and coach ask for. From runs inside, confusing defenders with faints to runs down the touchline, whilst keeping his toes in bounds, Salah is the perfect fit as a wide receiver. The Liverpool forward would also take the role of a kick/punt receiver.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Kicker - Ederson

Goalkeepers are usually the best kickers in the game and Ederson is thee best. Not only is the Brazilian accurate with his long-range passing, but he currently holds the world record for the longest drop-kick at 75.35m.

To have the Manchester City keeper in the background would take so much pressure off the offensive half of the side, not having to rely on touchdowns to win a game. You think Justin Tucker can hit long field goals? You haven’t seen anything yet.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tight End - Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has lost his pace and agility in his old age, but he has not lost his leaping ability. The Manchester United striker can jump like a salmon.

Tight ends tend not to do the long rungs or weaving in and out. They are there for the clutch moments, the finishing product, and the times you need those short yards. Cristiano Ronaldo has all of the above and when you want a player to rely on, the Portuguese forward is that player.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Defensive Player - Virgil Van Dijk

The best defender in the world would have no problem slotting into the defensive team of an NFL side.

Whether it be a linebacker that needs strength and power or safety that has speed and can intercept, Virgil Van Dijk is the perfect match. The Liverpool defender would make more tackles than the great Ray Lewis and just as many interceptions as his former teammate Ed Reed. The dream team all rolled into one player.

IMAGO / Focus Images

