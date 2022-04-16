Opinion: Andy Robertson Fighting Back With Vengeance After Disappointing 20/21

After the nightmare that was last season, many of Liverpool's senior players and their positions in the team were questioned.

Andy Robertson was one of those that was heavily criticised for a number of lethargic and tired performances. After just having one of his best seasons in the 2019/20 title winning campaign, the Scotsman was unrecognisable at times.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Every Liverpool supporter was glad to see the back of the injury-tarnished 2020/21 season with many players set to return ahead of what seemed like a fresh start. Coming into this season, the Reds found themselves as underdogs once again.

And Robertson in particular has looked like a player re-born, someone with a point to prove - and he’s proven it.

His crossing is much improved and consistent, and it even feels like he’s gained a yard of pace over the past few months.

There's no question that when Andy Robertson is playing well, he's one of the best players in the world in his position. His pressing sets the tempo for the rest of the team.

IMAGO / Sportimage

With a tally of ten assists and one goal, the Scotsman is one of the most effective creative outlets in the division.

And another plus point is that Robertson has built up a strong link-up down the left hand side with new signing Luis Diaz. This looks a promising sign for the future and could be an indication of what next season could look like down the Liverpool left.

The 28-year-old will be optimistic going into the next few months, where not only is their potential for unprecedented club success but also a chance to play a part in international history as captain of his country. Scotland are in with a chance of qualifying for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998, but must first see-off Ukraine in the World Cup playoff semi-final on 1 June.