Opinion: Could James Milner Take On A Coaching Role Under Klopp?

James Milner recently signed a one-year contract extension, with Jurgen Klopp reiterating the midfielder's importance to the team beyond the pitch. 

The 36-year-old midfielder made 31 appearances across all competitions last season, continuing to flex his incomparable fitness. 

With Jay Spearing, 33, joining the U18 staff, could we see Klopp mould Milner into a coach in the coming years? 

Since Sky Sports reported Milner's new contract, opinions across the fanbase have been mixed. 

The reports suggest a reduced wage package, ignored by many, and that Klopp was integral in getting the deal over the line. 

Totalling 811 appearances across his career, no one can rival the midfielder's experience. Ultimately, it is evident that the influence of James Milner stretches far beyond his performances.

With eleven trophies to his name, 'Milly' remains the most decorated current player in the squad. Having now turned out for Liverpool more than his former club, Manchester City (85 more times to be exact), he is a Liverpool legend by all accounts. 

As the most valuable free-signing in the club's history, and maybe the league, letting Milner go would be senseless. 

James Milner Jordan Henderson

James Milner celebrates scoring in the Premier League.

Developing his understanding, drive, determination, and grit into a professional, top-level coach would be invaluable. The recent climb of Steven Gerrard to his Premier League managerial role can be a template. 

The midfielder has worked under many top coaches, played almost every position on the pitch, and won nearly everything on offer. His tactical understanding is phenomenal, and he has years to improve.

The recent signings of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsey, coupled with the rise of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, are evidence of an imminent transition. 

Change is integral to success. While Milner's body may not allow him to continue, his experience, success, and influence would be massive in the dugout. 

What do you think, Reds?

