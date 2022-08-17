Opinion: Darwin Nunez Needs To Look At Luis Diaz If He Wants To Succeed At Liverpool

Luis Diaz is a prime example of how a new player should arrive at Anfield. Head down, hard work, and be fearless. Darwin Nunez should take note.

Darwin Nunez had a home debut to forget the other night against Crystal Palace as the Uruguayan added a red card to many missed chances. His fellow South American, however, was the saviour with his brilliant solo goal.

How can the Uruguayan bounce back from this incident? He needs to look to the left at Luis Diaz. The Colombian came in last January and not only hit the ground running, but he was also the key to Liverpool's run to the end of the season.

Sadio Mane leaving has put huge pressure on Nunez, but unlike Diaz, he has let the pressure get to him so far. In the match against Crystal Palace and throughout pre-season, we saw the striker struggle in front of goal.

IMAGO / PA Images

At one point on Monday night, Nunez had a perfect opportunity to follow up a shot of his with a much easier chance but instead chose to pass the ball back to Mohamed Salah.

Is it confidence? Is it the pressure? Either way, it was strange to see a striker not instantly think of a shot. The best strikers in the world have ruthlessness about them. My job is to score, no one else's.

As well as the poor attempts at goal, Nunez then allowed Joachim Andersen to get in his head and ended up snapping, headbutting him, and getting sent off.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Look back at the best attackers Liverpool have had. Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane, one thing have in common is they all got in the heads of their opponents.

It was their opponents that ended up snapping and making a rash challenge, not them. Even Luis Diaz now has a way of getting at the opponent not just physically but mentally.

When he doesn't have the ball, he's in their faces. When he has the ball, he's direct at their faces. If Nunez can adopt that attitude that the other attackers have, including Diaz, he can go to another level.

IMAGO / Colorsport

In a side with the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nunez has the potential for over 20/30 goals a season.

When the Uruguayan striker comes back, he needs to focus on himself and get on with his game. Let the opposition worry about him rather than the other way around.

Luis Diaz, who like Nunez has a similar background and path so far in their career, is not only a player that can help him settle in Liverpool, but he is someone Nunez can look to and see how he has fast become a fan favourite.

