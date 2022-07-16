OPINION: Five Players That Could Step Up In 2022/23 | Fábio Carvalho, Roberto Firmino, and…

In three weeks, Liverpool start their Premier League campaign against Fulham. While some players are all but guaranteed starters, other positions are up for grabs. Here are five players that could step up for the 2022/23 season.

Fábio Carvalho

The Championship PFA Team of the Year player has already shown why Liverpool bought him from Fulham in the first two preseason fixtures.

Carvalho can play in various positions, and his contributions in linkup play and the final third could see him feature more than is expected for a 19-year-old.

Harvey Elliott

Elliott featured in the first four matches of last season’s Premier League campaign, starting three of them. A horror injury in the Leeds match set him back for the rest of the season.

In the first two games of the preseason, Elliott shined. With the midfield starting positions uncertain, the young Englishman might be a pivotal first-team player again.

Roberto Firmino

Liverpool’s beloved number 9’s future was sometimes uncertain, with rumors linking him to a move away from Anfield.

Regardless of the validity of the rumors, Firmino’s role in the team could be significant while Diogo Jota returns from injury and Darwin Núñez gets up to speed.

Roberto Firmino IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Kostas Tsimikas

The Scouser, who is Greek, could arguably feature in most top teams starting XIs. It is only through the quality of Andy Robertson that Tsimikas hasn’t nailed on a first-team spot.

However, with the first half of the season packed with fixtures due to the World Cup break, the Greek left back might feature more regularly to keep the squad fresh and give Robertson rest.

Tyler Morton

It is yet to be seen if Tyler Morton will go out on loan for the season, but with the number of fixtures in the first half of the season, he could be a part of Jürgen Klopp’s plans.

The young midfielder is arguably the best like-for-like cover for Fabinho in the number 6 role. Morton prefers to play in the number 8, but a backup 6 might be his best way into the squad.

While all these players may have been expected to feature in Liverpool’s 22/23 season, their impact could be significantly greater than anticipated.

If Liverpool is to make another push for another treble or quadruple, these five players could be vital in stepping up for the challenge.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |