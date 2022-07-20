Skip to main content

Opinion: Five Versatile Players Liverpool Should Target This Summer Transfer Window

Liverpool’s transfer business may reportedly be over, however, the majority of the fanbase still believe we have a couple of holes to fill.

The Reds have brought in just three players this transfer window, despite seeing ten out of the door. This has left the team and squad short of quality in certain areas, that is according to the supporters.

LFCTR take a look at five players that should be targeted before the transfer window ends who can play in more than one position, which would be ideal for Jurgen Klopp at this moment.

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay failed in his first stint in the Premier League, however, it was with Manchester United, who haven't a brilliant record of getting the best out of players in the last ten years.

The Dutch forward may be up for sale due to Barcelona bringing in every attacking player available. Don't doubt his abilities though. This lad can play. 

Depay plays as the frontman for his national side, scoring on a regular occasion. He can also play on both wings, which would give extra competition for Mohamed Salah. 

Losing Divock Origi, Taki Minamino, and Sadio Mane means losing a lot of goals. Darwin Nunez alone doesn't replace those numbers, so who else better to bring in than someone that is more than capable of scoring and can play in either of the front positions.

Memphis Depay

Christopher Nkunku 

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Christopher Nkunku for most of the year so far, but have yet to make their move for the French talent. 

If Jurgen Klopp changes formation to a 4-3-2-1, a no.10 will be key to have in the team plays. Fabio Carvalho is the obvious choice for that position, never the less, a certain RB Leipzig player wouldn't worsen those options.

As well as the attacking-midfield role, Nkunku can play out on the left and up top, which he has done for most of the season.

He has the potential to be a world beater and there are no better managers out there that can help him reach his potential than Jurgen Klopp.

Christopher Nkunku

Marco Asensio 

Mohamed Salah has lost any form of competition for his place, which may come back to bite Liverpool. His form dropping off last season gave Jurgen Klopp a dilemma he couldn't resolve. 

The Egyptian King needs someone at a better standard to keep him on his toes, making sure he can't afford to play poorly.

How about a player that has three Champions Leagues and three league titles? Marco Asensio may have been pushed out of the Real Madrid first team, but his quality is still there.

The Spanish winger can also play through the centre, giving him more opportunities to push others such as Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita. Liverpool are crying out for a midfielder and a right winger. Two birds, one stone?

Marco Asensio

Serge Gnabry

With Bayern Munich bringing in Sadio Mane from Liverpool, Serge Gnabry is there for the taking. Another player that can also play up top as well as his preferred wing position.

His talents are unquestionable and has proven to be one of the best forwards in the world. Like Memphis Depay, the German has plenty of goals in him and would make up the numbers The Reds are missing after selling three forwards.

His ability to play on both wings would also have Mohamed Salah aware that his place is not cemented in the team. The front three may already be set for Liverpool, but Gnabry would make Jurgen Klopp think again.

Serge Gnabry

Kai Havertz

Yes, very unlikely and a bit of a dreamer's pick. However, Kai Havertz would be a perfect Jurgen Klopp player. Whether it be in a no.10 position or as a Klopp false 9 role, Havertz can do it all.

The German forward had an incredible end to the season last year for Chelsea, but it seems Thomas Tuchel can't get the best out of him. 

Once being a player that Bayer Leverkusen built around is now being held back. Give him a contract at Liverpool and watch what happens.

Kai Havertz

