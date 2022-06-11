Skip to main content
Opinion: Is Naby Keita’s Time At Liverpool Up?

After joining Liverpool for an astronomical club record sum of £52.75 million back in 2018 is it time the Guinean international moved on?

It’s safe to say Naby Keita hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations since his arrival at Anfield. A tough rollercoaster ride of injuries has arguably derailed his what was otherwise set to be a hopeful Liverpool career. 

Keita was the star of the show at his former club RB Leipzig with many of Europe’s top teams after his signature. The 27-year-old central midfielder made 81 appearances, netting 20 goals for the German side during his time there. 

Naby Keita

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp was a keen admirer of Keita and his abilities, so much so that Liverpool agreed to purchase the midfielder for a whopping £52 million, a then club record deal.

Since signing for the Reds Keita has 116 appearances averaging just five assists during his time on Merseyside. My honest opinion regarding this sticky situation is that it’s time Liverpool parted ways with Keita. 

There’s no doubt he is a very good player when he’s one hundred percent fit as he recently showed for Guinea. However, due to him being injury prone and reportedly on one of the highest wages in the team I believe it’s time for him to go. 

Sometimes you have to be honest and admit it hasn’t worked out so it’s time for a change. Nevertheless, despite my opinion the club have been reported by Football Insider that a new deal is to be offered to the player.

However with the club rumoured to be interested in the likes of Dortmund star Jude Bellingham I would seek a sale of Keita and use the funds towards bidding for the Englishman. 

