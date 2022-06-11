Skip to main content
Opinion: Is Reported Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Worth £100m?

Let’s break down all the hype and speculation over Liverpool’s reported interest in signing Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham. Is he really worth £100m?

As reported by various media outlets such as HITC and Mirror Sport Liverpool are monitoring Jude Bellingham amid a possible transfer move.

However this may become problematic for the club due to his rumoured £100 million price tag and FSG’s stance on not wanting rush into paying over the necessary amount when it comes to transfers. 

Jude Bellingham

This has left many people wondering is the 18-year-old really worth £100 million? Well, the short answer is just look at the current transfer market. Recently we’ve seen crazy prices for players who are arguably over priced.

Take Aston Villa for example who slapped an immense £100 million price tag on England international Jack Grealish who subsequently joined Manchester City after the two clubs agreed the deal last summer. 

Personally I can’t see how Grealish is worth £100 million however as we know the players don’t decide how much they’re worth, the clubs do and in this case Villa saw Grealish as irreplaceable and therefore valued him at £100 million. 

The main point is that regardless of whether you think Bellingham is worth £100 million or not the decision is likely to ultimately be made by his current club Dortmund. It's also worth mentioning the market is unpredictable right now especially after the Covid-19 pandemic financially hurting many clubs.

Jude Bellingham Trent Alexander-Arnold

Nevertheless with his pace, passing accuracy and finishing abilities it’s no surprise Bellingham is believed to be valued at around £100 million. 

All of his footballing attributes are outstanding not to mention how level headed and grounded he seems. I have no doubt Liverpool fans all over the globe will be urging the club to make Bellingham a priority signing sooner rather than later.  

With Liverpool currently close to sealing the deal with Benfica for Darwin Nuñez, could Bellingham be next?

