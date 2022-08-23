Skip to main content

Opinion: Jurgen Klopp Is Not Perfect But The Result At Old Trafford Is Not On Him

Disgraceful, soulless and beyond comprehension - that is how Manchester United have been described in recent weeks. However, that is all the words I could find to sum up Liverpool after Monday night's display.

Liverpool Manchester United Old Trafford Marcus Rashford Joe Gomez Virgil van Dijk

Despite getting away with underwhelming performances in the past two games, the players were never going to get away with not turning up in this one.

Lots of people have fallen into the trap of blaming Jurgen Klopp for this calamity. Starting Jordan Henderson and James Milner in hindsight was not the right move, but you could also argue starting a lacklustre Fabinho, who has looked unable to even run around, was not any better alternative.

Yes, the loyalty of the German manager does let himself down at times, and he is not exempt from criticism by any means. However, just look at the bench he was left with...

Klopp has been left out to dry this season by the owners. He has always overachieved with this team, and now we are starting to see a human side catching up to him.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Whether you agree with giving Henderson and Milner new deals or not - it's irrelevant. The club were never going to replace a 32-year-old and a 36-year-old with "premium" midfielders who could be considered good enough to challenge Manchester City for titles.

Just about any Liverpool fan could see right now that the team is crying out for someone in the middle of the park. The argument about finding the ideal man is just lazy at this point, as the club have had last summer as well as this summer to scout, find and purchase a suitable player. 

When Fabio Carvalho - a 19-year-old who made his breakthrough for Fulham in the Championship last season - comes on as a substitute and outperforms numerous key players then you know something is horribly wrong. 

Practically at this stage, Klopp simply can't wait until next summer to get his ideal man Jude Bellingham because that could potentially waste the entirety of this campaign.

Liverpool Manchester United Old Trafford Fabio Carvalho

It's worth mentioning the injuries to Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsey and Caoimhin Kelleher. But it's no surprise when you look at the injury records of the majority of these players and see they are never going to play 38 games a season. The suspension of Darwin Nunez didn't help the Reds at Old Trafford either, with his aerial threat a big miss.

LiverpoolManchester United

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta bump fists after their fixture in the 2020/21 EPL fixture.
