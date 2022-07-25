Opinion: Jurgen Klopp Is Right To Say Liverpool's Target Is Top Four

There has been many angry Liverpool supporters on social media over the past twenty-four hours after Jurgen Klopp claimed the aim for the club next season is to finish inside the top 4.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, the 55-year-old said, "it looks like [Manchester] City in the end will be champion, if we hadn't had been champion in between then they would have won it five or six times in a row, which is really crazy in this country".

Surely Klopp himself does not believe what he is saying when he says City will win the league. But ultimately, it is alright to say it now - not so much when the campaign starts.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

From an outsider perspective, there is no doubt Manchester City are favourites to start off with. Pep Guardiola's team are faultless the majority of the time. The addition of Erling Haaland adds to the quality already in store.

And Klopp acknowledges this in the interview. The standard of English football is the highest it has ever been, and every top six side could easily finish inside the Champions League places.

The German manager has said in the past that The Reds will fight for every point and give it their all. There's nothing more a supporter can ask for.

So, it is definitely not Klopp conceding the title. Maybe more mind games and him trying to take the underdog stance.

The league champions Manchester City and FA Cup winners Liverpool face each other on 30 July in the Community Shield in a big test before the season kicks off a week later. An indication of where both teams are, may be taken from this game.

