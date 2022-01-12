Opinion: Kostas Tsimikas Is Liverpool's Best Left Back

Kostas Tsimikas arrived on Merseyside back in the summer of 2020 solely as cover for main man Andy Robertson.

The Greek signed from Olympiakos for a fee of only £11.75million and despite a stop-start first season, he looks settled and has impressed when called upon so far this campaign.

Robertson has been one of Liverpool's most consistent performers over the last few years and has without doubt secured his legendary status.

However, recently the Scotsman has not shown the form we all know he is capable of especially in the final third.

In contrast to this, Tsimikas has produced unbelievable crossing and has looked very dangerous with the ball at his feet.

It is a nice problem that Jurgen Klopp faces and one that he has not overly had to deal with during his reign so far. But is it time Tsimikas became a starter?

Robertson isn't playing horrifically or anything but he just doesn't look the same. What's the point in bringing in cover for him if you're never going to drop him?!

Tsimikas is very well liked by fans and is even nicknamed the 'Greek Scouser'. His passion and work rate similar to Robertson's has to be admired and is exactly what people want to see.

It has to be said that Robertson still appears to just be ahead of Tsimikas when it comes to the defensive side of the game although the way Klopp has his team set up, this wouldn't be a deciding factor in who gets that starting spot.

Tsimikas is a lot better than Robertson at set-pieces - his corners are fantastic. Imagine the amount of additional goals the Reds would score if he took these corners every game and not just occasionally when he plays,

As any Liverpool supporter would know, Jurgen Klopp is extremely loyal and struggles dropping players who have been great servants to the club.

This could come as a bit of a problem for Tsimikas and might stop him getting game-time.

Tsimikas is the future and with more games under his belt, he's only going to get better and develop further.

With an already ageing squad, Klopp should seriously look at this, even if not for the present but for next season.

