As we get ready for a new season, die hard Reds fans, all around the world, cant help wonder if Jurgen Klopp's Reds have enough depth and quality in every area of the pitch.

Some key players have left (Sadio Mane, Divock Origi) but fresh blood abounds (Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsey), but is it enough?

The pre-season has produced a fairly mixed bag of results most recently punctuated by a win over our main current era rivals Man City. A win that offers the final piece of the trophy puzzle for Jurgen Klopp.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Darwin Nunez has announced himself emphatically and there’s reason for cautious optimism but as is typical of nearly every Reds team there is a question mark in just one area of the pitch.

Many would argue against that though, especially in the Spaniard's case. This season it is undoubtedly the midfield. Veterans Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago have an average age of over 30 years old and most pundits speculate that they have in the last few seasons seen a marked drop in quality Many would argue against that though, especially in the Spaniard's case.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

However there is no guarantee that the next generation, Harvey Elliot, Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho can fill their shoes either.

Despite this our fearless leader seems steadfast in his assessment that the midfield will not be a problem – in Klopp we trust, we must? Sir Kenny Dalglish recently said when asked about the midfield "Jurgen, you could trust your life with him".

Questions will be answered in short order and there is still time in the Summer transfer window for a mid-field signing – which side of the fence are you on? In Klopp we Trust or Must get someone in now at all costs?

