Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Opinion: Liverpool Should Leave Otavio

The Mirror recently reported that Liverpool are in talks to sign Porto FC's Otavio.  

Since last summer, the 27-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Merseyside. The arrival and success of Otavio's former teammate, Luis Diaz, stoked the fire. 

The departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich has led many to believe the Reds would push for an attacking replacement. 

Otavio played thirty-two games for Porto last season, scoring three goals and assisting eleven, as per WhoScored. While creative, the midfielder does not solve any obvious issues for Jurgen Klopp. 

The Reds have already signed a young, physical, dynamic number nine in Darwin Nunez and look poised to instil him as the future attacking focal point. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alongside Nunez, Fabio Carvalho made the switch from newly-promoted Fulham. The 19-year-old played thirty-three matches in the Championship last season, scoring ten and assisting a further eight, WhoScored.

Fabio Carvalho Harry Wilson

Carvalho celebrating alongside former Red Harry Wilson.

There remains a plethora of young attacking talent in the squad, and a transition under Jurgen Klopp is on the horizon. Change is essential, and revamping his attacking line will require youth.

Klopp's praise for the Portuguese Primera Division has not gone unnoticed, and this rumour may be a reaction to that. 

As the defensive half of the midfield continues to age at Anfield, it is much more likely that Julian Ward will push for a player of that ilk. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
News

Ex-Liverpool And Fulham Midfielder On Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

By Joe Dixon9 minutes ago
Nicolo Barella (ITA), JUNE 14, 2022
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Reach Verbal Agreement With Inter Milan Midfielder Nicolo Barella

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Naby Keita Danny Ings
Quotes

'They Can't Really Afford' - Former Player On Contract Situation Of Naby Keita At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Takumi Minamino
Transfers

'He's Shown Glimpses' - Former Player On Imminent Transfer Of Takumi Minamino From Liverpool To Monaco

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Otavio
Transfers

Report: Porto Expecting Official Bid From Liverpool For Portuguese Star

By Owen Cummings12 hours ago
Jordan Henderson
Articles

Watch: 'Jordan Henderson Is Never Done' Documentary Presented By Nike Football

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Sadio Mane Bayern
Quotes

Borussia Dortmund CEO Sticks Up For Bayern Munich And Sadio Mane Regarding Liverpool Departure

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'Two Fantastic Players' - Alan Shearer Looking Forward To Seeing Erling Haaland & Darwin Nunez In Action As Manchester City & Liverpool Battle For Premier League Glory

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago