Opinion: Liverpool Should Leave Otavio

The Mirror recently reported that Liverpool are in talks to sign Porto FC's Otavio.

Since last summer, the 27-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Merseyside. The arrival and success of Otavio's former teammate, Luis Diaz, stoked the fire.

The departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich has led many to believe the Reds would push for an attacking replacement.

Otavio played thirty-two games for Porto last season, scoring three goals and assisting eleven, as per WhoScored. While creative, the midfielder does not solve any obvious issues for Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have already signed a young, physical, dynamic number nine in Darwin Nunez and look poised to instil him as the future attacking focal point.

Alongside Nunez, Fabio Carvalho made the switch from newly-promoted Fulham. The 19-year-old played thirty-three matches in the Championship last season, scoring ten and assisting a further eight, WhoScored.

Carvalho celebrating alongside former Red Harry Wilson. IMAGO / PA Images

There remains a plethora of young attacking talent in the squad, and a transition under Jurgen Klopp is on the horizon. Change is essential, and revamping his attacking line will require youth.

Klopp's praise for the Portuguese Primera Division has not gone unnoticed, and this rumour may be a reaction to that.

As the defensive half of the midfield continues to age at Anfield, it is much more likely that Julian Ward will push for a player of that ilk.

Read More Liverpool Coverage