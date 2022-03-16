Skip to main content
Opinion: Who Liverpool Should Target If Mohamed Salah Leaves Anfield This Summer | Jude Bellingham A Standout Candidate

Mohammed Salah. The Egyptian king. The little dancer. It is hard to imagine a Liverpool side without him as he has been so instrumental in the club’s recent success. However, the Egyptian only has one year left on his contract and with Liverpool still able to recoup a very healthy sum (upwards of £90m, perhaps), maybe now is the best time to plan for a future without the Egyptian.

Liverpool will hope that the situation can be resolved quickly, but as days, weeks, and months go by without news of a resolution to the reported breakdown in contract negotiations, it looks more likely that the club may choose to cash in on the Egyptian this summer.

Possible replacements (both direct and indirect)

Raphinha and Jarod Bowen

A couple of players that Liverpool's recruitment department may take particular interest in is Premier League pair Raphinha and Jarod Bowen. The former has caught the eye of clubs around the continent and with Leeds’ status in the premier league unclear, it seems as though the Brazilian could be on his way out.

Both players have energy - bags of it - dynamism with the ball, and an eye for goal too.

Bowen, who has had an unbelievable season for the Hammers and been their talisman would seem to fit seamlessly with the Red's style of play. The winger has made 28 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring eight and assisting ten.

Jarrod Bowen

Raphinha, meanwhile, is Leed's top scorer with nine goals and three assists. The Brazilian is a workhorse and makes things happen - on and off the ball. He's got a wand of left peg too and is deadly from set-pieces (ask West Ham!). German giants Bayern Munich are said to be huge admirers of the 25-year-old.

Raphinha

Jude Bellingham

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder would a very exciting addition to this Liverpool side. The teenager has shown his abundance of qualities in the Bundesliga and Europe this year - and is just 18. He has more than a decade left playing at the top level.

Jude Bellingham

The youngster would be both an investment in the present and future. He would not come cheap - far from it - but with the sizeable influx of capital from the potential sale of Salah, Liverpool should be keeping a very close eye on him.

The central midfielder has attempted 1060 passes in the Bundesliga this season, with a completion rate of 84%. He's made 55 tackles, winning 35, as per infogoal. Bellingham has scored three goals and assisted 6 in 23 appearances.

Bellingham may not fill the void left by Salah - scorer of 115 Liverpool goals - but would add something a little different and might be an asset the Reds can build a totally new side around in the years to come.

Mohamed Salah Champions League Trophy

