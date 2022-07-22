OPINION: Liverpool vs. Manchester City | Should Liverpool Take The Community Shield Match Seriously?

A week from Saturday marks the date of Liverpool’s next chance at silverware. They face Manchester City again for the Community Shield, but should Liverpool take it seriously?

4th August 2019, Wembley Stadium, Wembley, England; FA Community Shield Final football. IMAGO / Action Plus

Argument For Taking It Seriously

While the Community Shield isn’t considered a major trophy, it has a long history in the English game, founded 114 years ago in 1908.

The Community Shield remains the only domestic trophy Jürgen Klopp hasn’t won in his time at Liverpool. Checking off the last domestic box would be a worthy achievement for the Red’s beloved manager.

This will be the first match of the season against Manchester City. While the result might not ultimately matter, especially if it goes to penalties, a good performance does matter.

Liverpool v Manchester City FA Community Shield Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp during the FA Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium. IMAGO / Focus Images

The Community Shield match can be an early chance to put a foot in front of Manchester City and plant seeds of doubt for their season ahead.

Getting into the winning habit early ultimately can’t hurt, and getting an early one over title rivals Manchester City is worth taking the Community Shield seriously.

Argument Against Taking It Seriously

With the start of the Premier League season two weeks away, it would be foolish to go full pelt in a preseason match and risk injury.

Liverpool don’t include the Community Shield on their “Champions Wall,” so it’s clear the club doesn’t put much stock in the one-off match.

The venue is no longer Wembley due to the hosting of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Final. A trip to the King Power Stadium doesn’t hold the same luster as a Wembley day.

The match should be used as an exhibition to see our best starting lineup for the following week when the games have consequences.

Conclusion

Ultimately, a win or a loss doesn’t make a huge difference to Liverpool’s season ahead. The Community Shield is a free punch at an early trophy.

Liverpool should put in a good performance, but getting the squad ready for the start of the Premier League season is the number one priority.

The Reds head to the King Power Stadium to face Manchester City on the 30th. We’ll see if Klopp completes his domestic set.

