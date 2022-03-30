Opinion: Liverpool vs Watford | Big Match Build-Up | If I Could Sign One Player From The Oppo I'd Sign...

Liverpool face Watford on Saturday at Anfield hoping to maintain their title push and move two points clear of Manchester City before the latter has kicked a ball.

One man the Reds will have to be wary of is Sadio Mane's international teammate Ismaila Sarr.

Sarr played a key role in putting Jurgen Klopp's side to the sword in February 2020, Liverpool's first defeat of the 2019-20 season.

His sublime brace that day propelled the 24-year-old into the annals of Premier League history, and so even after suffering relegation, a big move in the summer seemed inevitable.

However, Sarr stayed at Vicarage Road and went on to score an impressive 13 goals in the championship, helping Watford earn an immediate return to the English top flight.

Since his return to the Premier League, he has netted five times and contributed one assist.

Possessing searing pace as well as a range of impressive attacking attributes, the right-winger would be a welcome addition to Klopp's squad - and could even be a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

Nevertheless, the £24.30million valued ace is some way short of the level required to replace Salah immediately. Few could have predicted the heights reached by the Egyptian since his move from Roma in 2017.

