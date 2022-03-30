Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Opinion: Liverpool vs Watford | Big Match Build-Up | If I Could Sign One Player From The Oppo I'd Sign...

Liverpool face Watford on Saturday at Anfield hoping to maintain their title push and move two points clear of Manchester City before the latter has kicked a ball.

One man the Reds will have to be wary of is Sadio Mane's international teammate Ismaila Sarr.

Ismaila Sarr

Sarr played a key role in putting Jurgen Klopp's side to the sword in February 2020, Liverpool's first defeat of the 2019-20 season. 

His sublime brace that day propelled the 24-year-old into the annals of Premier League history, and so even after suffering relegation, a big move in the summer seemed inevitable. 

However, Sarr stayed at Vicarage Road and went on to score an impressive 13 goals in the championship, helping Watford earn an immediate return to the English top flight. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Since his return to the Premier League, he has netted five times and contributed one assist.

Possessing searing pace as well as a range of impressive attacking attributes, the right-winger would be a welcome addition to Klopp's squad - and could even be a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah. 

Nevertheless, the £24.30million valued ace is some way short of the level required to replace Salah immediately. Few could have predicted the heights reached by the Egyptian since his move from Roma in 2017. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Mohamed Salah
Opinions

FIFA World Cup 2022: Best XI To Miss 2022 Qatar World Cup | Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland And More

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'A Delicate Balancing Act' - Journalist Close To Club Says How Much He Thinks Liverpool Should Offer Mohamed Salah As Contract Stalemate Rumbles On

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Rodrygo Vinicus Jr
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Arsenal & Newcastle Target Real Madrid Brazilian Winger As They Try And Make Room For Kylian Mbappe And Erling Haaland

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Liverpool Manchester City Anfield
News

Liverpool are to face Manchester City on the 10th of April in a match said to be the title decider. However recent reports suggest that the Reds may miss one of their key players, which could be the difference in coming away with all three points and zero points.

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Roberto Firmino Brazil
Quotes

'I Had My Haircut Just Like Ronaldo' - Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino On His World Cup Memories

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
World Cup
News

FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw - When Is It? How To Watch / Live Stream, Who Has Qualified For Qatar?

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'His Arrival Here Changed Everything' - Roberto Firmino Describes His First Encounter At Liverpool With Manager Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Reliable Journalist Discusses How FSG May Follow A Familiar Path To Replace Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago