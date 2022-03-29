Skip to main content
Opinion: Naby Keïta Is One Of The Best All-Round Midfielders In The Premier League, Here's Why | Stats Drop | LFC

Statistics suggest Naby Keïta is magnificent.

Keïta has only played 60 minutes or more in twelve games this season. But in those matches, Liverpool have kept nine clean sheets, conceded five goals, and scored 28 goals. He is an important cog at both ends of the pitch.

The Guinean international is trailered as someone who is naturally two-footed, good at attracting players to the ball, making space, and moving the ball swiftly. But he is so much more than that.

Naby Keita Crystal Palace

He tackles...

This season, Keita has won 1.76 tackles per 90 minutes, which puts him in an elite bracket for this statistic.

In fact, he has made more successful tackles this season than 74% of Premier League midfielders, one of which is his partner Fabinho.

Keïta is also in the top 6% of midfielders for the percentage of successful tackles made in the 'attacking third' and the top 15% for 'passes blocked'.

Naby Keita
...forward-thinking...

For effectiveness on the ball, there are few better than Liverpool’s number eight.

Keita finds himself in the top 1% of players for the number of 'ball carries' into the penalty area and the top 19% for successful 'ball dribbles' (meaning that he has gone past a player in this movement).

Naby Keita Jurgen Klopp Anfield

...and creative

For 'shot-creating actions' per-90, he is in the top 14% of the league's midfielders.

The stats suggest Keita is positionally sound, defensively aware, and a creative outlet too. It is rare to find a midfielder who can do all three so astutely, and with such guile and consistency.

