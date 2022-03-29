Opinion: Naby Keïta Is One Of The Best All-Round Midfielders In The Premier League, Here's Why | Stats Drop | LFC
Statistics suggest Naby Keïta is magnificent.
Keïta has only played 60 minutes or more in twelve games this season. But in those matches, Liverpool have kept nine clean sheets, conceded five goals, and scored 28 goals. He is an important cog at both ends of the pitch.
The Guinean international is trailered as someone who is naturally two-footed, good at attracting players to the ball, making space, and moving the ball swiftly. But he is so much more than that.
He tackles...
This season, Keita has won 1.76 tackles per 90 minutes, which puts him in an elite bracket for this statistic.
In fact, he has made more successful tackles this season than 74% of Premier League midfielders, one of which is his partner Fabinho.
Keïta is also in the top 6% of midfielders for the percentage of successful tackles made in the 'attacking third' and the top 15% for 'passes blocked'.
Read More
...forward-thinking...
For effectiveness on the ball, there are few better than Liverpool’s number eight.
Keita finds himself in the top 1% of players for the number of 'ball carries' into the penalty area and the top 19% for successful 'ball dribbles' (meaning that he has gone past a player in this movement).
...and creative
For 'shot-creating actions' per-90, he is in the top 14% of the league's midfielders.
The stats suggest Keita is positionally sound, defensively aware, and a creative outlet too. It is rare to find a midfielder who can do all three so astutely, and with such guile and consistency.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Salah 'Open' To Liverpool Exit To Join Serie A Side Juventus
- Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Update Provided by Reliable Journalist
- Report: Liverpool "Considering" Swoop For Ex-Hammer Forward Sebastien Haller, With Divock Origi Departing
- Leaked: Liverpool's Home, Away & Third Kits For The 2022/23 Season
- Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger Fastest Players In The Premier League, But Who Wins?
- Report: Liverpool Advance In Transfer For Barcelona Star Ahead Of Manchester United And Arsenal
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok