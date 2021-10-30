Opinion: Naby Keita, I Was Gunning for You More Than Ever, but Now I No Longer Can - Sorry!

Naby Keita has once again gotten injured. Does it make sense for Jurgen Klopp, the players and the fans to still have faith in him?

It has never been about the lack of quality and ability, but the fact that his body is not built for the intensity and style that Jurgen Klopp demands at Liverpool.

You have to cut your losses before it hurts. With a heavy heart I think Keita is one of those who has had a stop-start career at Liverpool. To be honest, more stop and less start.

Personally, I am a big fan of his ability and style of play. His quick feet and eye for goal is possibly second to none in our squad.

But the fact that he is unable to stay fit either cause of a multitude of niggles or the fact that his pain threshold is low, the number of chances that Liverpool have given him seem to be one too many.

Jurgen Klopp can’t depend on Keita and that is a fact. On various different occasions Keita has gotten injured either due to a tackle, kicking the grass or having pulled a muscle.

Given the lack of midfield options due to numerous injuries, having a player like that on the roster is more of a liability than an asset.

Keita’s fitness can end up being the difference between finishing the season as title holders or ending up second.

Keita’s league record has been phenomenal. We’ve scored 18 goals while he has been on the pitch and Liverpool haven't conceded a single Premier League goal when Naby Keita has been on the pitch this season with him ranking in the top five for tackles made per 90.

However, he has not been able to play 90 minutes in any game for Liverpool. He has already gone off injured on two or three occasions.

With the fact that we have other injuries in midfield, his inability to play 90 minutes affects the balance of the squad.

I am a firm believer that the fact that he went of injured against Brighton affected our entire balance in midfield which saw Liverpool throw away a 2-0 lead at Anfield.

A game that should have been a foregone conclusion after a two-goal lead with a chance to take a three-point lead over Manchester City given their frailties, saw Liverpool scrapping up a 2-2 draw.

In all honesty, the goals he scores can be replaced and the fact that on more than one occasion he has been a defensive liability can be changed too. Replacing Keita in the next window or two will be key.

Yes, keeping faith and showing support to our players is a necessity, but beyond a point it becomes senseless. We have now reached that point of senselessness when it comes to Keita.

