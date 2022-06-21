Opinion: Ranking Liverpool’s Five Italian-born Players | Fabio Borini, Mario Balotelli, And More… Will Nicolò Barella Join And Top The List?

Italian players at Liverpool have been far and few between, but here is a list of the Azzurri to don the red at Anfield and how they rank. Will Nicolò Barella join and top the list?

Nicolo Barella (ITA), JUNE 14, 2022 IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

5. Daniele Padelli

The goalkeeper from Lecco, Italy, only played one game on loan for Liverpool. However, it was a memorable stinker earning him a spot at the bottom of the list.

Padelli played in Robbie Fowler’s last game for Liverpool. The Italian let in two goals, one a howler, and the game finished 2-2 to the relegated Charlton Athletic.

4. Mario Balotelli

Replacing an outgoing Luis Suárez was never going to be an easy task. Ex-Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers brought in the likes of Rickie Lambert and Mario Balotelli, among others.

Mario Balotelli of Liverpool is offside again during the The FA Cup Semi-Final match between Aston Villa and Liverpool. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd - Liam McAvoy

Balotelli’s memorable Liverpool moments came down to a single goal in the Premier League and taking the ball away from Jordan Henderson for a penalty in the Europa League.

3. Fabio Borini

Brendan Rodgers worked with Fabio Borini in the youth team at Chelsea and later brought him over to Wales when he managed Swansea.

When Rodgers became Liverpool’s manager, Borini was his first signing.

Rodger’s first attempt at securing a top Italian striker for the Reds didn’t fare much better than his second attempt with Balotelli. Borini scored two goals in 25 Premier League appearances.

2. Andrea Dossena

The left back/left wing-back Andrea Dossena had arguably the best moments for an Italian in a Liverpool shirt.

Dossena tacked on the fourth goal in Liverpool’s thumping of Real Madrid in 2009 and again scored a brilliant fourth in Liverpool’s thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

1. Alberto Aquilani

Rafael Benítez had a few ill-fated transfer decisions at Liverpool, including letting Xabi Alonso go to Real Madrid. He replaced the Spaniard midfielder with the Italian Alberto Aquilani.

The Italian had much quality about his game but never showed it consistently enough for Liverpool. When Roy Hodgson took over, the Italian wasn’t in his plans.

Frank Lampard of Chelsea and Alberto Aquilani of Liverpool challenge for the ball. IMAGO / Sportimage

That concludes the list of Italian-born Liverpool players. However, LFC Transfer Room covered reports on a potential move for Nicolò Barella.

Barella would join the ranks of the few Italian players to play for Liverpool and, under Jürgen Klopp, would likely easily be at the top of the list in a short amount of time.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |