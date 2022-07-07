Skip to main content

You Haven't Seen The Last Of Roberto Firmino Yet

Firmino may have lost his place in Liverpool's starting lineup, but the Brazilian with the pearly whites isn't done yet.

Roberto Firmino and the art of the no-look pass is a legend that will forever endure in Liverpool fans' memories long after he's left the hallowed grounds of Anfield. 

But the Brazilian forward isn't done... not yet.

With Liverpool's glorious front three that tormented defences all night long being tinkered with and supercharged over the last few transfer windows, you'd be forgiven for thinking Firmino's time is up, especially with the spate of injuries he suffered last season. 

As the man constantly running the hard yards in Liverpool's front three, though, the miles were bound to catch up with him. 

Jurgen Klopp Roberto Firmino

At the peak of his powers, Firmino is the league's best defensive forward and Liverpool's first line of defence. Pressing and haranguing the opposition's centre-backs is second nature to the wily No 9. 

And while his minutes may have taken a hit with the arrival of Diogo Jota, the adoption of the five substitutes rule may be just what Firmino needs to rekindle the spark that defined him as a position-altering player in the Premier League. 

Those no-look passes that dried up? The kung-fu kicks that thrilled fans on the edge of their seats near the corner flag? Those spur-of-the-moment flicks that found the tiniest crevasses between defenders to set the wingers free? You haven't seen the last of them. Not yet. 

Firmino, two goals away from a century of strikes for Liverpool, still has a lot to offer, particularly to Luis Diaz. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Any thought of a transition period from the Primeira Liga was quickly quelled by the Colombian winger when he made the move from Porto, but Premier League defences appeared to wisen up to his tricks during the dying embers of the season. 

Having Firmino play alongside Diaz not only provides the winger with swaths of space to exploit out wide, but it also opens up the pitch for Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas to rampage down that flank and wreak havoc. 

Roberto Firmino

Firmino, of course, revels in this task. Few sort-of-centre-forwards are perfectly content with closing down spaces and facilitating play. 

But then again, few centre-forwards are referred to as "complete footballers" or a player who "plays like 12 instruments in our orchestra."

To become a legend requires being audacious. 

Luckily for Firmino, a man who constantly leaves defenders panicking at the wrong disco by virtue of his no-look passes, audacity is his calling card. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Mohamed Salah
News

'That's How Dynasties Are Built' - Stan Collymore On Why Mohamed Salah Should Mentor Liverpool Youngster

By Joe Dixon5 minutes ago
Rhys Williams
Quotes

'He Is Of A High, High Standard' - Rhys Williams On His New Liverpool Teammate

By Neil Andrew7 minutes ago
Pepijn Lijnders
News

Liverpool Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders On His New Book

By Joe Dixon23 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling
News

Report: Liverpool Were 'Keen' On Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Prior To Chelsea Approach

By Joe Dixon48 minutes ago
IMAGO / Action Plus
Quotes

Rhys Williams Looking To Impress Jurgen Klopp In Liverpool's Pre-Season Tour Of Asia

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Divock Origi
Articles

Divock Origi Top 5 Goals For Liverpool | AC Milan New Signing Leaves Reds As Club Legend

By Damon Carr15 hours ago
imago1012361896h
Opinions

Three Liverpool Players Who Would Benefit From A Loan Spell But Won't Be Loaned Out (Opinion)

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago
carvalho 2
Transfers

Watch: Fabio Carvalho Media Day | Behind The Scenes Coverage As Another Liverpool Signing Puts Pen To Paper

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago