You Haven't Seen The Last Of Roberto Firmino Yet

Firmino may have lost his place in Liverpool's starting lineup, but the Brazilian with the pearly whites isn't done yet.

Roberto Firmino and the art of the no-look pass is a legend that will forever endure in Liverpool fans' memories long after he's left the hallowed grounds of Anfield.

But the Brazilian forward isn't done... not yet.

With Liverpool's glorious front three that tormented defences all night long being tinkered with and supercharged over the last few transfer windows, you'd be forgiven for thinking Firmino's time is up, especially with the spate of injuries he suffered last season.

As the man constantly running the hard yards in Liverpool's front three, though, the miles were bound to catch up with him.

IMAGO / PA Images

At the peak of his powers, Firmino is the league's best defensive forward and Liverpool's first line of defence. Pressing and haranguing the opposition's centre-backs is second nature to the wily No 9.

And while his minutes may have taken a hit with the arrival of Diogo Jota, the adoption of the five substitutes rule may be just what Firmino needs to rekindle the spark that defined him as a position-altering player in the Premier League.

Those no-look passes that dried up? The kung-fu kicks that thrilled fans on the edge of their seats near the corner flag? Those spur-of-the-moment flicks that found the tiniest crevasses between defenders to set the wingers free? You haven't seen the last of them. Not yet.

Firmino, two goals away from a century of strikes for Liverpool, still has a lot to offer, particularly to Luis Diaz.

Any thought of a transition period from the Primeira Liga was quickly quelled by the Colombian winger when he made the move from Porto, but Premier League defences appeared to wisen up to his tricks during the dying embers of the season.

Having Firmino play alongside Diaz not only provides the winger with swaths of space to exploit out wide, but it also opens up the pitch for Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas to rampage down that flank and wreak havoc.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Firmino, of course, revels in this task. Few sort-of-centre-forwards are perfectly content with closing down spaces and facilitating play.

But then again, few centre-forwards are referred to as "complete footballers" or a player who "plays like 12 instruments in our orchestra."

To become a legend requires being audacious.

Luckily for Firmino, a man who constantly leaves defenders panicking at the wrong disco by virtue of his no-look passes, audacity is his calling card.

