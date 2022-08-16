Opinion: Should Liverpool Fans Be Worried About A Slow Start?

Liverpool currently sit 12th in the Premier League table, with 2 points from their opening two games against Fulham and Crystal Palace. Is it time to worry? Hint: no it is not.

Jurgen Klopp's men started their season with an impressive 3-1 victory in the FA Community Shield against Manchester City - but two subsequent draws to begin their Premier League campaign have raised a few eyebrows.

Firstly, Liverpool have been riddled with injuries to start their campaign. With current injuries to Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and potential fitness issues for Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez.

That isn't normal, and you could be forgiven for likening it to the 2020-21 injury crisis - which swept what seemed like the entirety of Liverpool's backline with injuries.

When there are key players missing from a squad - the team isn't going to perform to the same level. Last season, Thiago proved how instrumental he was in the centre of the park for the Reds.

You can also blame fitness for this slow start. It cannot be forgotten that Liverpool played every single game last season that was possible - now whilst it's the ultimate goal to be in that position, as you want to win all the trophies available, that is going to take a toll.

The main question of this article was 'should Liverpool fans be worried?', and the answer is no. Whilst it's far from a dream start - Jurgen Klopp's men are more than capable of mounting a run of games together and winning.

If you drew your first two games of the season a few years ago, no one would have batted an eyelid - it's a testament to the high standards set by Manchester City and Liverpool over the past four seasons or so, that I'm even in a position to write this piece.

The club seems set on the idea that they won't be making any new additions to the squad - despite reports in Spain that have linked Liverpool to Villarreal's Yeremy Pino, and Portuguese outlets suggesting that Matheus Nunes may have been on his way to Anfield.

Liverpool will more than certainly strengthen their midfield next summer - with Jude Bellingham being the top priority as part of a midfield regeneration.

Right now, Liverpool are still one of the best teams in the world and one of the most sustainable and well-run clubs in Europe - which is definitely something to appreciate when compared to certain other clubs (Manchester United).

