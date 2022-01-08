Opinion: Should Liverpool Keep Or Sell Naby Keita?

This is the first article in an LFC Transfer Room series where our writers give their verdict on whether Liverpool should keep or sell players with 18 months or less left on their contract and we start with Guinea midfielder Naby Keita.

It seems fair to say that the 26 year old has not met expectations since signing from Red Bull Leipzig in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £54million as per transfermarkt.co.uk.

At the time, it looked like Liverpool had pulled off a real coup by signing one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga.

After signing from Red Bull Salzburg, in two years at Leipzig, Keita was nothing short of sensational as he scored 17 goals and assisted 15 times in just 71 matches.

The central midfielder seemed to have all the attributes necessary to be perfect for a Jurgen Klopp team and it was assumed that he would become a dominant player in the Premier League.

For a variety of reasons, it just hasn't happened for the player however. That's not to say there haven't been spells where Keita has shown what he can offer Liverpool but it has never happened over a sustained period.

He is halfway through his fourth season at the club and he has only managed 92 appearances, scoring ten goals and providing five assists.

The main reason preventing a consistent run of matches has been constant, niggling injuries rather than poor form.

This season it really looked like he had turned the corner and was starting to become an integral part of the starting XI when he picked up another muscle injury in the Premier League game against Brighton at the end of October.

The frustration on Keita's face was clear for all to see. He was progressing and finally showing how important he could be to Liverpool when injury struck again.

Since the injury against Brighton, he has struggled to work his way back into the team and in the crucial Premier League clashes against Leicester City and Chelsea over the festive period, he was left on the bench.

It is not clear to me and some other Liverpool fans seem to share the same opinion as to why James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and an out of form Jordan Henderson have been selected ahead of him at times.

Keita was quite brilliant in helping the Reds overcome a two goal deficit as a substitute in the Carabao Cup quarter final against Leicester, a fact acknowledged by Klopp.

It was a surprise therefore when he didn't make the starting line up for the league game at the King Power Stadium a few days later.

Keita found himself on the bench again at Stamford Bridge, this time overlooked in favour of the experienced James Milner.

Liverpool picked up one point from those two games and the midfield area was a huge problem in both matches.

There does therefore seem to be a question mark as to whether Klopp really trusts Keita.

The German's concern would appear to be his defensive work in big matches and this was evidenced when he was substituted at half-time in the Champions League clash at Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool had stormed into a two goal lead in that game with the second coming from a brilliant strike from Keita himself.

Atletico fought back however with both goals coming down Keita's right side causing him to be blamed by many for the lead being thrown away.

Liverpool went on to win the game 3-2 but those 45 minutes told the story of Keita's Reds career really with a high shortly followed by a low.

Author Verdict

There is no doubting Naby Keita's quality and what he can offer when fit and on form.

Unfortunately the injury problems have meant his career at Liverpool has been stop/start and there has to be question marks over his durability.

The other issue appears to be the fact he seems to be behind players in the pecking order that he shouldn't be which gives the indication he is not fully trusted.

In the summer, Keita will have 12 months left on his deal and will be 27 years of age. Liverpool will either need to renew his contract to protect his transfer value or cash in.

There are likely to be plenty of interested parties and a fee of £25-30million could be received for the talented midfielder.

With Liverpool needing to refresh their midfield options and with no sign that Keita will become a regular under Klopp, it is with a heavy heart that I say I think we should cash in at the end of the season.

It's quite possible he will move to another club and excel and we will regret the sale but I think the money can be invested in a young, more durable talent as the rebuild of the midfield area begins.

Verdict - SELL

