Opinion: The Top 5 Liverpool Away Kits Of All-Time

With the new Liverpool away kit rumoured to be released in early July, we look back at the all-time top 5 Liverpool away kits.

5. 1982-1984

Starting with the oldest kit on the list. This iconic number was worn by some of the greats such as Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush in one of Liverpool’s most successful seasons. The 1982/83 season saw the Reds win the First Division, the League Cup and the FA Charity Shield.

Alan Hansen vs Walsall IMAGO / Colorsport

The yellow template was first used in 1956 in the FA Cup final against Accrington Stanley. However, this away kit looked to bring in those inspirations, as well as evolve the 1981/82 third kit which included the iconic yellow template alongside the red vertical stripes.

The Crown Paints logo makes the 1982/84 kit stand out from the crowd.

Although the variety of font did change between 1982 and 1984, it is still arguably one of the best sponsors to have been printed on a Liverpool shirt, it’s unlucky to only be at number five.

4. 2009-2010

Dirk Kuyt IMAGO / Alterphotos

Next up is the 2009/10 kit which was worn unfortunately in what was a relatively unsuccessful season.

However, for many Liverpool fans growing up in the early 2000s like myself. Fernando Torres epitomised class in this shirt paired with his bleach blonde hair.

Not many Liverpool shirts have been able to pull off a black template. However, the Phantom/black mixed with the gold lining of the three Adidas stripes is something which is just irresistible.

3. 1995-1996

Ian Rush IMAGO / Allstar

At number three is one of five iconic green away shirts which Liverpool wore during the 90s. New Balance recreated this strip in 2017/18, but it didn’t quite hit the spot like this Adidas strip.

The white and green block template was something which Liverpool fans had never really seen before on a shirt. It looked sensational on the likes of Robbie Fowler, John Barnes and Steve McManaman.

Never mind paired with those beautiful cream Armani suites before the FA Cup Final against Manchester United. Simply glorious.

2. 1989-1991

Glenn Hysen IMAGO / Colorsport

Surprisingly the only kit on the list to wield the classic Candy Logo.

This kit has it all for me. The three Adidas stripes along the arms, as well as a beautifully designed grey textured template.

The vintage Adidas logo also makes a return, and what a difference it makes! They don’t make them like this anymore.

1. 1996-1997

However, pinching the top spot on the list is none other than the 1996/97 away strip.

Robbie Fowler IMAGO / Allstar

Probably the most unique on the list due to its cream template. The shirt’s subtle designs and the baggy fit make it my number one.

They’ll be a lot of controversy surrounding this one as it’s like marmite, you either love it or you hate it.

However, I think it represents everything that a Liverpool away kit is about. It’s about representing the red wall of Merseyside but also being quirky and different to every other club in Europe.

This kit doesn’t abide by laws or templates. It was made to stand out.

Special Mentions - A couple of kits were very unlucky to miss out, including the most recent away kit which takes inspiration from the 1996/97 winner.

As well as the quartet of green kits which were released in the 90s. I found it appropriate only to include the one as they would fill the list from top to bottom, especially with that iconic Candy logo and thick Adidas stripes along the collar bone.

