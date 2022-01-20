Opinion: Was Jordan Henderson’s Contract Extension A Financial Error For Liverpool?

In the Summer of 2021, Liverpool management signed captain Jordan Henderson to a new long-term deal; was this a mistake?

With all of the speculation around Mohamed Salah’s expiring contract, I thought it would be interesting to look at the recent contract extensions for Liverpool.

The most recent summer saw Alisson, Fabinho, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson all put ink to paper on new deals.

Each new contract was at least a four year extension which ties down these players for their prime years.

However, there was one outlier, in the name Jordan Henderson. The consistent kick off taker was 31 years of age at the time of signing and will be 35 at the expiry date.

It’s obvious that the contract length will coincide with the decline of the number 14 which makes it a questionable decision at best.

Another mitigating point of the new contract is the wages which reportedly come out to £140,000 per week. This is £7,280,000 annually and £29,120,000 over the entire contract length.

This weekly wage is justifiable for a regular starter during the full term of the contract but if this season is an indicator of the future, Henderson won’t be a starter for many more seasons.

The facts are, a 35 year old who will likely be playing very little game time will be being paid £140,000 per week for filling a spot on the bench.

The captains’ current wage makes him the seventh highest earner in the Liverpool side.

Henderson’s new contract sees him being paid more than Sadio Mané, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota who are all younger and more likely to be a starter for Liverpool beyond this season.

When looking through these points against Henderson’s renewal, it makes one wonder if this deal was better orchestrated then would it have been easier for Salah’s contract demands to be met?

In no way am I saying that Liverpool's number 14 shouldn’t have been offered a new deal but the wages paired with the length make this an error for Liverpool in my opinion.

