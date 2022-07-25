Opinion: What Would Be A Successful Season For Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool In 2022/23?

Following Jurgen Klopp's comments on Liverpool's target is to make the Champions League, in this article I will look into what would make Liverpool's season a success.

Last season, The Reds were as close as they can get to an unprecedented quadruple. A domestic cup double was followed by a narrow second place in the league and a defeat in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The end of an incredibly long season was disappointing, however, we as a fanbase and a club had a lot to celebrate about and be proud of. A cup double and to play in every match possible was an outstanding achievement.

With arguably the best manager in the world and some of the best players in the world in their position, the definition of success has changed since the early 00s. Unfortunately, a few of the fanbase are still happy to not win anything.

So what would be a success this season? With this team and manager, Liverpool need to win at least one of the big trophies for the word success to be in any conversation.

Unless other factors come into play, such as a disastrous injury-hit season like 2 years ago, then a Champions League or a Premier League is only acceptable. Context is key when circumstances change.

If Jurgen Klopp left tomorrow, we could look back at his time at Liverpool with a smile, however, the harsh reality of it is he wouldn't be considered in the same light as the most successful managers in English football history. Why? Two domestic cups and one of each of the big trophies isn't enough.

Klopp is the best we have had in charge of this wonderful club since Bob Paisley and for him to leave with just those four trophies throughout his era with The Reds would be an underachievement.

What I would describe as success is taking us back to the top where we belong. You can separate the Jurgen Klopp era into two parts, the first being a successful rise back to the top and the second being a should've won more when being at the top.

I hate to bring Manchester United up, but Sir Alex Ferguson doesn't go down as the most successful and greatest manager in Premier history because of his first few years getting them back up to the top. He is seen as that due to the constant success for the many years after.

We are very lucky to have Jurgen Klopp and this group of players, but it doesn't mean can accept coming second and failing to add more success. It may sound brutal, but it's the reality of sport.

