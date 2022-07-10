Opinion: Which Liverpool Forward Will Finish Top Scorer This Season

Whilst live streaming the 'The Room Podcast' today, a viewer presented the question of who we thought would be Liverpool's top goal scorer by the end of the upcoming season. With the addition of record signing Darwin Nunez, answering Mohamed Salah isn't as easy as previous years.

With this in mind, I am going to attempt to rank Liverpool's highest scorers for the 2022/23 campaign, attackers only of course!

7 - Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott surprised many in the early stages of last season, starting and impressing in Liverpool's three man midfield. A horrific ankle injury halted the 19-year old's progress, but I expect him to bounce back in style this season, even potentially seeing some minutes at right-wing.

Although I believe Elliott will have a good season, I cant see his role allowing him to outscore the rest of the list.

6- Roberto Firmino

Reports at the minute claim Roberto Firmino is the subject of interest from Serie A giants Juventus, however I fully expect the Brazilian to stay and sign a new Liverpool deal.

After having a couple of injury difficulties last campaign, Firmino struggled to get a run of games together, despite this he still found a way to maintain a fantastic minutes per goal ratio, not to mention bagging a Hattrick at Vicarage Road.

For me, the number '9' may find himself playing a deeper role this season due to strong competition up front and his fantastic ability to drop deep. Therefor finding as many goals as previous campaigns hard to come by.

5- Fabio Carvalho

I highly anticipate the Portuguese playmaker hitting the ground running at Liverpool. Fabio Carvalho has already proven he has the ability to play at a strong level by earning a spot in the EFL Championship Team of the Year.

Carvalho has the unique ability to take up may positions and roles in both attack and midfield (read here), meaning he should consume lots of minutes and game time in which I'm sure he will have an admirable goal return.

The 19-year old displayed a decisive finishing touch last campaign, being the reason I feel he will out score Firmino.

4- Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz is an electric footballer and it is as simple as that, he's a fantastic outlet. Diaz contributes so much more than goals, he's an excellent ball progressor, playmaker and sexy on the eye.

I think the Colombian still has progression to do before he outscores the rest of the list, but that does not mean he is below them as an overall player. He is Box Office.

3- Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota really came into his own last season in terms of goal contributions and output, scoring 21 and providing 8 assists whilst making an impressive 55 appearances.

With Diogo being so adaptive to any role across the front three, he is prone to being both shuffled around it and rotated, for that reason it will make it increasingly difficult to outscore the final two Liverpool attackers.

2- Darwin Nunez

After a breath-taking Anfield audition in the UEFA Champions league against Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp felt like he had no choice but to splash the cash on Darwin Nunez, even going as far to say we "all fell in love" to the official club website.

With a price tag so big, the Uruguayan has to play the majority of fixtures at centre forward, in which I am sure he will provide an impressive goal return in his debut season. With that being said, it is going to be tough to outscore who I feel will be Liverpool's top scorer this upcoming season.

1- Mohamed Salah

Could it really be anyone else? After becoming Liverpool's highest paid player, Mohamed Salah will only want to continue proving his worth to Liverpool. With reported incentives in his deal, Salah will not be sitting pack now he is on his pay increase, not like he would anyway.

As driven as anyone else, I'm sure the Egyptian King will be determined to retain his Premier League Golden Boot, never mind just Liverpool's top scorer.

254 appearances, 156 goals and 63 assists. Mohamed Salah is well and truly on his way to securing his status as a Liverpool God.

