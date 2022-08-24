Opinion: Who Could Liverpool Realistically Sign, Should They Bring In A Desired Midfielder

With Liverpool's Midfield roster depleted, here are five realistic targets Liverpool could sign before the transfer window slams shut.

It's been an underwhelming start to the 2022/23 Premier League season for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool. Whether it's injuries, suspensions, or uninspiring starting XI's, There's been many negative talking points for fans and supporters.

Many supporters and pundits believe the Reds are screaming out for Midfield reinforcements, Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund is the same name that keeps popping up, but the potential move isn't possible this summer window, only next summer.

With that said, if the 19-year-old continues to impress in the 2022/23 campaign, the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester City will all take up serious interest in the English starlet.

With that said, here are five midfielders Liverpool could realistically sign between now and the end of the window.

Quick side note! All these options are picked granted Jurgen Klopp persists with a 4-3-3 formation.

1 - Moisés Caicedo - Brighton

As Per reported by Jose Alberto Molestina, Liverpool were looking to make an approach for Brighton and Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo. Brighton parted ways with Yves Bissouma this summer, a decision that would have been made a lot easier due to the quality shown by Caicedo.

Making his impact towards the back end of last season, Caicedo made eight appearances, in which he scored and assisted one each. This season he has appeared in all three of Brighton's opening games, playing 90 minutes in them all, providing great power and athleticism.

Despite the limited game time last season, the Ecuadorian is in the 82% for Dribbles completed, 80% for tackles, and 83% for clearances. With his minutes being increased this season, I fully expect his numbers to skyrocket, alongside his value, which is reportedly set at around €50 million.

2 - Youri Tielemans - Leicester City

Perhaps one of the easier options to get over the line, Leicester City look desperate to depart ways with Youri Telemans this summer in fear he lives on a free next summer. A report from the Express claims that the Belgian could be available for as little as £16 million!

The Midfielder wouldn't pack as much drive in terms of ball carrying compared to others on the list, however, his creativity does come in form of his passing. Tielemans is in the 88% percentile for progressive passes, of which he makes 5.83 per 90 minutes. Showing he is forward thinking with his passing, something Liverpool's midfield arguably lacks.

He also poses a goal-scoring threat from deep, something the Red's midfield hasn't seen since Phillipe Coutinho. Tielemans is in the 94% for total shots, and the 83% for shot-creating actions, showing his involvements in the game leads to chances to score.

At such a low price, it's hard to argue that Youri Tielemans wouldn't be a good stop-gap at the least for Liverpool.

3 - Ibrahim Sangare - PSV Eindhoven

Another realistic signing Liverpool could target would be Ibrahim Sangare of Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. The Ivorian has been linked as a target by the likes of Goal's Neil Jones and would be a smart pick-up for the reds.

The 24-year-old is similar in play style to the likes of Sander Berge and Salzburg man Luka Sucic, a tall, powerful presence who is capable of being an anchor in the number '6' role or a progressive engine as a box-to-box midfielder. The Ivorian has deceptively good feet for a man of his stature, allowing him to not only assert natural dominance with his physique and athleticism but also progress the ball and drive a team forward.

One thing Liverpool Need in a midfielder is availability, Ibrahim Sangare would provide this. During the 2021/22 campaign, Sangare made 49 appearances, racking up over 4000 minutes. With a market value of £21.6 Million, Ibrahim Sangare could be a smart pick-up for Jurgen Klopp's side.

4 - Jacob Ramsey - Aston Villa

Liverpool may not have to look abroad for an exciting, young, progressive midfielder as Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey may possess all the assets to strive for years to come in Liverpool's midfield. Linked through online Journalist Grizz Khan, and echoed by many more.

Ramsey would provide an exciting young attacking option in a midfield three, who is also equipped to do his share of defensive duties. He is in the 87% for progressive carries making 6.30 per 90 minutes, staggering numbers for such a young player. He is also in the 82% for touches in the attacking penalty area, showing how he likes to get in the box and get involved in attacking sequences, something Liverpool lack currently.

In addition, Ramsey possesses a goal-scoring great from Midfield, being in the 94% for non-penalty goals in his position, as well as scoring six and assisting one last year, numbers that shouldn't be overlooked considering Aston Villa finished mid-table last year.

5 - Federico Valverde - Real Madrid

Wishful thinking? Perhaps. Possible? Definitely. As per El Debate and echoed by Madrid Universal, a Premier League club made a £75 million bid for Federico Valverde, suggested to be a 'big six' club or newly wealthy Newcastle United. If true, there is a chance it could be Liverpool who are interested in the Uruguayan, and quite frankly they should be.

The main asset of Valverde is his thrust, and how well he carries the ball up the pitch. The midfielder is in the 98% for Progressive carries, making 8.35 per 90 minutes. One of the best in the world at driving forwards. He also makes 2.89 shot-creating actions, 3 progressive passes, and 15 pressures per 90. Assets of both attacking and defender that would suit Liverpool's needs down to a tee.

Admittedly, the chances of this our somewhat less than other names on the list. But Real Madrid can't resist a 'new toy'. Former Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni has already been snapped up by them, with Eduardo Camavinga seeking more minutes and being highly rated by Carlo Ancelotti. In addition, Real Madrid's interest in Jude Bellingham is ramping up, they make look to shift Valverde alongside Casemiro to make way.

